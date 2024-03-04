Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Elon Musk faces a $128 million lawsuit over Twitter severance payments. Here are 7 highlights

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Leadership

Elon Musk faces a $128 million lawsuit over Twitter severance payments. Here are 7 highlights

The lawsuit uses Musk's own words against him, described as the, "rantings of a self-centered billionaire"

By
Matt Novak / Gizmodo
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Elon Musk at the premiere of Lola held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on February 3, 2024, in Los Angeles, California
Elon Musk at the premiere of Lola held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on February 3, 2024, in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Michael Buckner/Variety (Getty Images)

Several former Twitter executives filed a lawsuit on Monday alleging that Elon Musk illegally tried to stiff them out of severance totaling roughly $128 million. Musk is portrayed in the lawsuit as a petty and vindictive man who “uses his wealth and power to run roughshod over anyone who disagrees with him.” And it gets even more pointed in its attacks from there.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, a copy of which was first published by Platformer, was brought by former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal, and former Twitter lawyers Vijaya Gadde and Sean Edgett. And their lawyers aren’t holding back when it comes to ways to describe Musk.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter in early 2022 for $44 billion before trying to back out of the deal. After a court in Delaware forced Musk to go through with the purchase, the billionaire took control and fired virtually everyone in top leadership. Musk said he fired them “for cause,” believing he wouldn’t need to pay huge severance packages to the executives, but this lawsuit will answer that question.

Musk would go on to make other dramatic changes to the site, including changing its name to X and allowing anyone with $8 to buy a blue “verification” checkmark. X doesn’t actually verify the identity of anyone with a checkmark, which means anyone can now get boosted by the social media site’s algorithm for just $8.

One thing that shines through in the lawsuit is that Musk’s words are being used against him, including quotes from Walter Isaacson’s biography of the billionaire published in 2023.

Check out the slideshow above to see some of the most brutal quotes from the lawsuit.

A version of this article originally appeared on Gizmodo.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Believes the rules don’t apply to him...”

“Believes the rules don’t apply to him...”

Image for article titled Elon Musk faces a $128 million lawsuit over Twitter severance payments. Here are 7 highlights
Screenshot: U.S. District Court, Northern District of California
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Rantings of a self-centered billionaire...”

“Rantings of a self-centered billionaire...”

Image for article titled Elon Musk faces a $128 million lawsuit over Twitter severance payments. Here are 7 highlights
Screenshot: X
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“He tried to resign...”

“He tried to resign...”

Image for article titled Elon Musk faces a $128 million lawsuit over Twitter severance payments. Here are 7 highlights
Screenshot: X
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“Cause” is not “Board-approved business decisions Musk dislikes”

“Cause” is not “Board-approved business decisions Musk dislikes”

Image for article titled Elon Musk faces a $128 million lawsuit over Twitter severance payments. Here are 7 highlights
Screenshot: X
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“without citing a single fact...”

“without citing a single fact...”

Image for article titled Elon Musk faces a $128 million lawsuit over Twitter severance payments. Here are 7 highlights
Screenshot: X
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“This is the Musk playbook...”

“This is the Musk playbook...”

Image for article titled Elon Musk faces a $128 million lawsuit over Twitter severance payments. Here are 7 highlights
Screenshot: X
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

“...because Musk objects to them.”

“...because Musk objects to them.”

Image for article titled Elon Musk faces a $128 million lawsuit over Twitter severance payments. Here are 7 highlights
Screenshot: X
Advertisement