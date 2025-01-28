Wall Street wants to unwind a troubled Elon Musk investment

This story incorporates reporting from AOL.



Wall Street banks are seeking to mitigate losses from the debt associated with Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter. In an effort to recover a portion of their investment, these banks are attempting to sell senior portions of the debt at a value between $0.90 and $0.95 on the dollar, according to The Wall Street Journal. This strategy aims to regain some financial stability as banks still hold hopes of earning above break-even levels through their more junior debt positions, contingent upon X’s profitability improving.

The renewed effort to offload this debt comes amidst a changing political landscape, with Wall Street dealmakers expressing increased optimism during the Trump era. This optimism has been further fueled by Morgan Stanley’s significant profits in the fourth quarter of 2024 — more than doubling from previous periods. Such financial outcomes signal a broader recovery for Wall Street institutions, potentially stabilizing their positions in the face of earlier losses.

This window of opportunity reflects a strategic push by banks to reposition themselves, amidst fluctuating markets and political shifts. The concerted move underlines the ongoing challenges and adjustments faced by financial institutions navigating complex investment landscapes involving high-profile figures like Elon Musk.

Quartz Intelligence Newsroom uses generative artificial intelligence to report on business trends. This is the first phase of an experimental new version of reporting. While we strive for accuracy and timeliness, due to the experimental nature of this technology we cannot guarantee that we’ll always be successful in that regard. If you see errors in this article, please let us know at qi@qz.com.