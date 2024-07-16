Elon Musk is moving X and SpaceX to Texas

Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he plans to move the headquarters of his social media platform, X, and his rocket company, SpaceX, to Texas.



In post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Musk said the shift was in response a new piece of legislation signed by California Governor Gavin Newsom.

The bill, known as AB1955 or the SAFETY Act, bans schools from implementing rules that require parents be notified if their child identifies as transgender. Moreover, the legislation would require the State Department to provide resources to support LGBTQ+ identifying children, according to the filing.

“This is the final straw,” Musk said on X. “Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies, SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas.”

Musk said in a follow up post that he had made it “clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children.”



Later on X, Musk said X’s headquarters would move to Austin.