Sorry about the rogue email...

Good day, Quartz readers!



We had a 👻 in the machine in January , and an email you were supposed to get back then decided to turn up now . Sorry about that!



We were also dismayed to realize that our 2023 b ingo card remains unstamped. But listen, there’s still plenty of time left in the year for AI to win an award or tinned fish to become trendy.



If you’ve got more predictions for the year’s remaining three quarters, do let us know. We love hearing from you!



Thanks!



The Quartz Daily Brief team

PS - This email has sparked an internal debate as to whether tinned fish is, indeed, already trendy. Care to weigh in?