🌏 Apple’s health kick

Apple has a new health study aimed at improving well-being. The tech giant study explores how technology can enhance users’ physical and mental health.

Inflation surged in January, with the consumer price index jumping 3%. Looming tariffs could add fuel to the fire, presenting new hurdles for the Federal Reserve.

… Meanwhile, inflation surprises dimmed rate cut hopes, sending Treasuries lower. The Fed chairman suggests the agency may act in response to tariff hikes … Additionally, higher-than-expected inflation data caused the Dow to drop 250 points.

Elon Musk lost $90 billion as Tesla stock plunged. The billionaire’s net worth dipped below $400 billion after the wipeout.

Palantir’s stock surge may soon hit a wall. The software company’s shares have risen much faster than earnings, setting the stage for a potential correction.

JPMorgan workers urged Jamie Dimon to keep a hybrid work model. Employees slammed the return-to-office policy, calling it damaging to the company’s future.

Egg prices soar to record highs. The cost of a dozen eggs has climbed 96% year-over-year, now hitting $4.95 – the largest increase in nearly a decade.



Coca-Cola’s got plastic plans. The beverage giant is bringing back plastic bottles to tackle tariffs.

Cutting alcohol, the Ozempic way

A new study reveals that Ozempic, the popular weight-loss drug, may help people drink less.

The groundbreaking trial, published in JAMA Psychiatry, found that participants taking semaglutide consumed less alcohol over two months compared to those on placebo. The findings add weight to the growing belief that GLP-1 drugs, known for curbing appetite, could also help with addictive behaviors.

How much less alcohol did participants taking semaglutide consume? Quartz’s Bruce Gil breaks it down.

Even private schools can’t escape inflation

Private school tuition is skyrocketing, but families are still enrolling in record numbers.

Boarding school costs surged by 5.3%, while day school tuition jumped 7.4%. Schools are adjusting prices to keep up with inflation – and their market share. The rise in costs is most felt in high-cost areas like the Northeast and California.

Which schools top the list for the priciest education in America? Quartz’s Madeline Fitzgerald has the details.

