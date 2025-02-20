🌏 KFC’s move to Texas

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Here’s what you need to know

KFC said it’s moving to Texas. Employees at the company’s current Louisville headquarters will need to relocate to Texas over the next six months to keep their jobs.

English Apple’s iPhone 16e debuts at $599. Here's what you need to know

Apple just unveiled a new iPhone. Apple announced yesterday the newest version of its budget iPhone — the iPhone 16e.

Hims & Hers launched at-home blood tests. The millennial-targeted telehealth acquired Sigmund NJ, bringing at-home blood tests to its platform.

Elon Musk’s X aims for a $44 billion valuation. Musk is reportedly discussing a new round of financing that would put the value of the company back at its 2022 sale price.

An asteroid is hurtling toward Earth. NASA says there is a 3.1% chance the asteroid will hit Earth in 2032.

S&P 500 slipped from a record. U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after President Donald Trump’s new tariff threats intensified trade war fears.

DEI in the Trump era

In recent years, corporations professed their commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

However, as societal and political pressures have intensified under President Donald Trump, companies are reevaluating their DEI strategies, presenting both a challenge and an opportunity for corporate America.

Which corporations are backing away and which ones are doubling-down on DEI? Quartz’s Francisco Velasquez breaks it down.

Trump tariff tracker

Since his second inauguration, President Donald Trump has considered, threatened or announced new tariffs affecting roughly 40 countries. The president has argued that duties tacked onto imports of foreign-made goods can be a tool to get what he wants.

He started his presidency by announcing tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China — some of which have since been paused. More recently, Trump ordered his economic advisors to draft “fair and reciprocal” tariffs on all major U.S. trade partners — these duties could be implemented as soon as April.

Which countries and products will be hit the hardest by Trump’s tariffs? Quartz’s William Gavin has the details.

