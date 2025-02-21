🌏 Trump bashes Boeing

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Here’s what you need to know

Trump bashed Boeing over Air Force One delays. He is now directing Elon Musk to help speed up the production of a new presidential aircraft.

Royal Caribbean stock sank. Cruise stocks fell on Thursday after a top Trump official promised to make them pay taxes.

Nvidia teaches sign language. The AI chip maker developed an interactive web platform called Signs to help people learn American Sign Language.

Delta shells out $30,000. The airline is offering passengers of a plane that crashed on Monday a $30,000 “no strings” payment.

Amazon takes over James Bond. The e-commerce giant has gained creative control over the James Bond movie franchise in a deal with the films’ longtime producers.

ChatGPT keeps growing. The tech company reported 400 million weekly active users in February, up 33% from December, despite new competition from DeepSeek’s AI platform.

Walmart predicts weak 2025

Despite posting strong earnings for its latest fiscal year, Walmart’s stock slipped in early trading on Thursday after the retailer issued a cautious sales forecast for the year ahead.

The company pointed to a few challenges on the horizon, including costs tied to its recent $2.3 billion acquisition of TV maker Vizio, which was finalized in December. It also noted that 2024 was a leap year, meaning 2025 is losing an extra day of year-over-year sales. However, Walmart’s forecast did not account for a few other factors, including tariffs proposed by former President Donald Trump, which could force retailers to raise prices.

How much does Walmart expect sales to rise in the next fiscal year? Quartz’s William Gavin breaks it down.

Dogecoin mania

Dogecoin is back in the spotlight, this time with a major step toward legitimacy in the financial world. The Securities and Exchange Commission has officially acknowledged Grayscale’s filings for a spot Dogecoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), kicking off the agency’s review process. If approved, the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust could bring the meme-inspired cryptocurrency to stock exchanges.

This is a major milestone for the memecoin. Backing from the world’s largest crypto asset manager would signal just how far the digital coin has come, evolving from an internet joke to a potential mainstream investment vehicle.

What is Dogecoin and how much did its price rise following the news? Quartz’s Vinamrata Chaturvedi has the details.

