🌏 The tariff Tooth Fairy

Good morning, Quartz readers!

Here’s what you need to know

President Donald Trump’s tariffs are looming, and companies like Walmart, Mattel, and Best Buy, warn of price hikes. Groceries, Barbies, and laptops could get more expensive.

Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny

Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny CC Share Subtitles Off

English Nvidia, Dell, and Super Micro stock tumble as new China probe sparks fears of tighter scrutiny

… Meanwhile drugmaker Pfizer is ready to move manufacturing to U.S. soil. CEO Albert Bourla said building a close relationship with the new administration is key to “influence the environment.”

Advertisement

Tariffs even have Warren Buffet chiming in. The legendary investor likened the taxes to “an act of war,” partly because “the Tooth Fairy doesn’t pay ‘em!”

Advertisement

The Tooth Fairy isn’t coming to save Chipotle – and that’s OK. CEO Scott Boatwright says the burrito maker will absorb the costs.

Advertisement

… Meanwhile, the Dow’s on a frantic hunt for safety. U.S. stocks plunged 660 points on weak manufacturing data as looming tariffs derail automaker plans.

Things aren’t looking too chippy for Nvidia, Super Micro, and Dell. Shares of the tech giants fell on Monday after Singapore launched a probe into a potential export breach.

Advertisement

Live events that crashed streaming apps

Live events like the Super Bowl, the Oscars, and other high-profile broadcasts bring millions of viewers to streaming platforms.

Advertisement

But with all that demand comes the risk of overwhelming systems, often causing crashes and frustration. While streaming services have embraced live events to drive subscriptions and ad dollars, the tech struggles are hard to ignore.

The Oscars on Sunday became the latest example, with glitches and login errors locking out viewers.

Advertisement

So, what are other examples of live events pushing streaming apps to their breaking point? Quartz’s Bruce Gil breaks down the big moments.

Starbucks axed 13 drinks, says try these classics instead

Starbucks has given 13 drinks from its menu the chop, but the coffee giant affirms there are alternatives that can still satisfy customers.

Advertisement

To help with the transition, Starbucks is recommending classic drinks that customers can still customize to suit their taste. This move is part of CEO Brian Niccol’s “Back to Starbucks” strategy, which aims to steer the company back to its coffeehouse roots. But with fierce competition, especially in China, it may be a tough challenge.

What drinks does Starbucks think will help it win back U.S. customers? Quartz’s Francisco Velasquez has the details.

Advertisement

More from Quartz

🦅 The SEC becomes crypto’s unexpected savior. Here’s what that means

⛑️ Trump wants a strategic cryptocurrency reserve. Crypto experts aren’t fans. Here’s why

Advertisement

📸 Google’s Gemini Live will now be able to access your camera and screen

💸 TSMC is investing $100 billion to build chip plants in the U.S.

🥊 Amazon’s buzzing delivery drones drove a town to fight back

🫣 Look inside this year’s $217,000 gift bag for Oscars nominees

👀 Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, Cardano and more cryptocurrencies to watch this week

🚙 The next Honda Civic will be built in America — thanks to Trump’s tariffs

🔋 Intel could get a boost from Nvidia and Broadcom

🛂 ‘Golden visas’ could be coming to the U.S. Here’s what they are and how they work

Advertisement

⚖️ The 5 best states in America for women — and the 5 worst

🦺 Palantir won’t be hurt by Pentagon cuts, analyst says — and the stock pops 5%

💵 The FAA ordered staff to find millions of dollars for Elon Musk’s Starlink, report says

Advertisement

🌚 A private company has successfully landed on the moon for the first time ever

🧳 8 powerful women CEOs running Fortune 500 companies

Did you know we have two premium weekend emails, too? One gives you analysis on the week’s news, and one provides the best reads from Quartz and elsewhere to get your week started right. Become a member or give a membership as a gift!

Advertisement

Our best wishes on a safe start to the day. Send any news, comments, Tooth Fairy dollars, or Starbucks alts to talk@qz.com. Today’s Daily Brief was brought to you by Francisco Velasquez and Audrey McNamara.