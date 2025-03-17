🌏 Gold is surging

Good morning, Quartz readers!

The price of gold surged to a record $3,000 per ounce. Investors concerned about market volatility are seeking refuge in gold as a reliable safe haven.

Apple is working on a live translation feature for its AirPods. The new feature is expected drop later this year with iOS 19.

BMW warns that tariffs could slash its earnings by $1 billion. The company is grappling with U.S. trade disputes and European measures against China.

Hasbro is betting on ‘kidults.’ The toymaker’s strategy to focus on adult collectors could be threatened by Trump’s tariffs.

DraftKings has big plans for March Madness. Jason Robins, the CEO of the sports betting platform, told Quartz that he sees a lot of potential in AI.

The S&P 500 jumped back up 2% on Friday. Several tech stocks lifted the market after Democrats allowed a government funding bill to proceed.

What is a market correction?

Stock markets took another hit last week, with several key benchmarks slipping into correction territory — a sign that Wall Street is losing momentum in the early days of the second Trump administration. The S&P 500 fell nearly 10% to about 5,630 since reaching a peak of 6,144 on Feb. 19.

A market correction occurs when a stock index, individual stock, or other financial asset drops 10% or more from its recent peak. The term “correction” reflects the idea that prices are adjusting from overvalued levels.

Corrections can happen in any type of investment, but they’re most common in the stock market when investors get nervous about things like the economy, interest rates, or global events.

What’s the difference between a correction and a bear market? Quartz’s Bruce Gil has the details.

The top spots for superyachts

Luxury superyacht sales took a sharp hit, dropping from $5 billion in 2023 to $3.6 billion in 2024—another sign that the post-lockdowns luxury spending spree is losing steam.

Ultra-wealthy buyers snapped up 133 superyachts in 2023, with an average price of $37.3 million, according to the Douglas Elliman and Knight Frank 2025 Wealth Report. In 2024, sales dipped slightly to 131 vessels, but the average price plunged to $27 million.

Despite fewer big-ticket purchases, marinas worldwide are still struggling to keep up with demand for berths to house these floating mansions.

Where are the ultra-wealthy parking their yachts? Quartz’s Madeline Fitzgerald breaks this down.

