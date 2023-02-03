Adani vs Hindenburg

Hindenburg Research, a short-seller based in New York City, released a 100-page report accusing Indian billionaire Gautam Adani of “brazen stock manipulation” and accounting fraud, wiping out $112 billion from Adani’s listed companies within ten days.

Adani had to cancel an FPO (a share sale via a follow-on public offer) and lost the title of Asia’s richest person.

Tomorrow, the Weekend Brief will look at Gautam Adani’s business background and the potential consequences of Hindenburg’s allegations.

