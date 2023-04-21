Make business better.™️
Send us a tip!Shop
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Make business better.™️
Membership Promotion

What are AI hallucinations?

AI engines sometimes dream up information seemingly from nowhere, or learn unexpected skills

By
Shivank Taksali
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
What are AI hallucinations?
Illustration: Vicky Leta

Concerns about AI developing skills independently of its programmers’ wishes have long absorbed scientists, ethicists, and, of course, plenty of science fiction writers.

Watch
3 considerations before your company takes a stance
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Ana Gasteyer on creativity: The Quartz interview
Tuesday 10:27AM
Why you should keep your own scoreboard at work
April 13, 2023

But perhaps we should be more concerned about what it gets flagrantly wrong, sometimes with an alarming amount of confidence. The industry calls these screw-ups “hallucinations.”

Advertisement

Tomorrow, the Weekend Brief will look at AI’s hallucination problem and how these engines even develop unexpected skills.

To receive this issue, join Quartz today with 60% off.

Receive this issue Saturday!