The Forecast: Work after the Great Resignation
You’re reading the The Forecast email from
Enrich your perspective. Embolden your work. Become a Quartz member.
Your membership supports a team of global Quartz journalists reporting on the forces shaping our world. We make sense of accelerating change and help you get ahead of it with business news for the next era, not just the next hour. Subscribe to Quartz today.
Membership includes:
All of Quartz journalism, unlocked
Goodbye paywall, hello access across platforms — including on our iOS app — to global business news that offers a fresh perspective on the financial forces changing the world.
Member-only newsletters
Exclusive emails to members delivered throughout the week focusing on emerging industries and trends, important companies to know, plus practical business and work advice.
Field Guides
Deep dives on the companies, people, and phenomena defining the global economy. Topics include the the future of the digital workplace, retail vs. Amazon, what Gen Z wants, and investing in climate tech.
Presentations
Dive into topical presentations that you can take to your next meeting and use to guide your decision making. Learn how to ace your next online presentation, how to be more productive, and how to understand the future of cloud computing, among other topics.
Digital events from Quartz at Work
Get early invites—and access to playbacks and recaps—for bi-monthly virtual events that explore the challenges of a modern-day worker. Topics range from remote teams to the science of decision-making and how to build an antiracist company.
こちらは英語版への登録ページです。
Quartz Japanへの登録をご希望の方はこちらから。