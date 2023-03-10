Wildfires are getting larger, closer to human settlements, and more frequent. America’s west coast is especially vulnerable, which has Silicon Valley paying close attention. Its answer? Firetech, a whole new startup industry focused on developing technology to control and prevent fires.

🎧 Listen right now!

Advertisement

⬇️ Download on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Stitcher

Pop quiz

Which is an actual example of firetech?

A. Medusa, a remote controlled fleet of fire hoses

B. BurnBot, a robot that sweeps up excess debris a little like a Roomba, and burns it before a wildfire can use it as fuel

C . Firebender, an airplane that drops more fire onto the existing fire, causing a chemical reaction that

D. Xtinguishd , like the foam-spraying thing you keep under your sink, only the size of a Z eppelin

Let Quartz visual journalist Clarisa Diaz and host Annalisa Merelli set you straight in “Firetech: A match for the Valley.”

Advertisement

🔥 Like what you hear? Have ideas for what you’d like to hear about in the future? Drop us a line.