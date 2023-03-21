Make business better.™️
🎧 The invisible hand: Capitalism's misunderstood metaphor

How well do you know your Econ 101?
🎧 The invisible hand: Capitalism's misunderstood metaphor
Susan Howson
What drives the global economy? Any student of economics is likely to mention the “invisible hand”—the idea that collective self-interest guides a market more efficiently than government intervention can. Legendary 18th century Scottish philosopher Adam Smith coined the usage of this term, but a closer look at context suggests he may have been saying something else entirely.

Pop quiz

Who else mentions the “invisible hand” in a published work?

A. Shakespeare

B. Thomas Jefferson

C. Justin Bieber

D. All of the above

The answer to the quiz is A. Shakespeare, but we truly hope you thought it was all of the above.

