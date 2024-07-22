From AI-enabled science to gene-edited organs: The top 10 emerging technologies of 2024

The need for organs for transplants “far outstrips” what is available in the donor pool, according to the WEF. But for over three decades, scientists have made progress with gene editing, which can be used eventually to transplant animal organs into humans.

Technology such as CRISPR-Cas9 has made it possible to edit genes in pigs, such as deleting genes for viruses that could infect patients. That, along with certain drug regiments, has allowed some non-human primates to live for months, and even years, with pig kidneys and hearts, according to the WEF.

“If ‘xenotransplantation,’ or the transplantation of organs from animals into humans, becomes a common form of therapy, it would impact not only the quality of life of millions of patients but could also bring about changes in the healthcare economy,” the WEF said.

Understanding genomes goes beyond organ transplants — specialized pig cells could also improve other conditions such as diabetes or Parkinson’s disease, according to the WEF. However, xenotransplantation raises ethical concerns that still need to be explored.