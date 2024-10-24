A look at the energy companies Bill Gates is backing

As Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOGL), and Amazon (AMZN) build on their artificial intelligence ambitions, the tech giants are also entering the race for alternative energy to meet AI’s massive consumption of power.
Microsoft announced a 20-year power purchase agreement in September with Constellation Energy (CEG) — the owner of most of the country’s power plants — that will restart the Unit 1 nuclear reactor on Three Mile Island.
In 2015, the company’s billionaire co-founder Bill Gates launched his investment firm, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, to invest in sustainable energy companies and other technologies.
Here are six energy-focused companies Gates and Breakthrough Energy have invested in.