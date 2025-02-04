What DeepSeek’s AI breakthrough means for Meta, OpenAI, and Nvidia
The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least

Personal Finance

The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least

Where you live can have a big impact on what you pay each year for energy.

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Daniel Bosma (Getty Images)

The average U.S. family is currently shelling out at least $2,000 a year on utilities. That’s on top of the average $2,450 most people spend annually on gas.

For inflation-weary Americans, saving money on energy costs is definitely a plus. And where you live can make a big impact on how much you save.

WalletHub compiled a list of the most and least energy-efficient states to see where consumers are saving — and wasting — the most money a year on gas and electricity. It used government data to make the list but excluded Alaska and Hawaii from its analysis due to data limitations.

“Energy efficiency doesn’t just help save the planet – it also helps save you money by lowering the amount of electricity, gas, oil or other types of energy you need to consume,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

Lupo said that “certain states have much better public transportation systems that minimize your need to drive, at least in big cities. Some places also have better-constructed buildings that retain heat better during the winter or stay cooler during the summer.”

Continue reading to see which states were ranked the most energy efficienct — and which were ranked the least.

5th Worst: Wyoming

Image for article titled The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Piriya Photography (Getty Images)
4th Worst: Mississippi

Image for article titled The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Sabrina Gordon (Getty Images)
3rd Worst: West Virginia

Image for article titled The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least
Photo: larrybraunphotography.com (Getty Images)
2nd Worst: Alabama

Image for article titled The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Sean Pavone (Getty Images)
Worst: South Carolina

Image for article titled The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Glenn Ross Images (Getty Images)
5th Best: Utah

Image for article titled The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Ken Redding (Getty Images)
4th Best: Vermont

Image for article titled The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Gallo Images (Getty Images)
3rd Best: California

Image for article titled The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least
Photo: James O’Neil (Getty Images)
2nd Best: New York

Image for article titled The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Alexander Spatari (Getty Images)
Best: Washington

Image for article titled The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least
Photo: Merrill Images (Getty Images)
