The 5 most energy-efficient states in America — and the 5 least

The average U.S. family is currently shelling out at least $2,000 a year on utilities. That’s on top of the average $2,450 most people spend annually on gas.

Advertisement

For inflation-weary Americans, saving money on energy costs is definitely a plus. And where you live can make a big impact on how much you save.

WalletHub compiled a list of the most and least energy-efficient states to see where consumers are saving — and wasting — the most money a year on gas and electricity. It used government data to make the list but excluded Alaska and Hawaii from its analysis due to data limitations.

“Energy efficiency doesn’t just help save the planet – it also helps save you money by lowering the amount of electricity, gas, oil or other types of energy you need to consume,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

Lupo said that “certain states have much better public transportation systems that minimize your need to drive, at least in big cities. Some places also have better-constructed buildings that retain heat better during the winter or stay cooler during the summer.”

Continue reading to see which states were ranked the most energy efficienct — and which were ranked the least.