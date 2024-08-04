Energy and healthcare earnings and some more data: What to watch in the market this week

With inflation going down, economic sluggishness and recession fears brewing, Wall Street’s mood is mixed. A week after a bloodbath in the stock market, investors are hoping for some healing in the new week.



Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know Share Google's AI principles are changing. Here's what to know

Here’s what we can expect from this week:

Important earnings to keep an eye on

This week, tech, energy and healthcare stocks will announce their earnings, attracting a lot of attention.

Advertisement

Monday



Defense-tech company Palantir Technologies will report earnings after the bell. For some time, a growing demand for AI has driven the company.

Advertisement

Tuesday



Uber will report its financial health card in the morning. Super Micro Computer and Airbnb will release their earnings after the closing bell. Among energy stocks, Marathon Petroleum Corporation and Constellation Energy Corporation will release their earnings before the market opens, while Suncor Energy will post its results after the market closes.



Advertisement

Wednesday



Novo Nordisk and CVS Health Corporation will post their earnings before the market opens.



Advertisement

Thursday



Eli Lilly and Company will share its report card in the morning.



Other macroeconomic data to watch

On Tuesday, a report on the U.S. trade deficit will be released, and on Wednesday, consumer credit data will be released. On Thursday, weekly initial jobless claims will be announced, which will be a must-watch amid weak job reports.

