Ennis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP News
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (AP) — Ennis Inc. (EBF) on Monday reported profit of $10.9 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midlothian, Texas-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The clothing and label maker posted revenue of $106.8 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBF