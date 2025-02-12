Entegris Inc. (ENTG) reports earnings

In This Story ENTG +1.57%

Entegris Inc. (ENTG+1.57% ) has filed its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles CC Share Subtitles Off

English Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles

The company reported net sales of $3.24 billion for the year, a decrease from $3.52 billion in 2023. This decline was attributed to the absence of sales from divested businesses and unfavorable foreign currency translation effects.

Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Coca-Cola considers a return to plastic bottles

Gross profit for the year was $1.49 billion, with a gross margin of 45.9%, up from 42.5% in the previous year. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to improved plant performance and the impact of divested businesses.

Advertisement

Operating income was reported at $533.9 million, compared to $499.2 million in 2023. This increase was driven by lower selling, general and administrative expenses, which decreased by 22% to $446.6 million.

Advertisement

Net income for the year was $292.8 million, or $1.93 per diluted share, compared to $180.7 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in 2023. The increase in net income was largely due to lower interest expenses and the absence of goodwill impairment charges.

Advertisement

The company completed the sale of its Pipeline and Industrial Materials business in March 2024, receiving net proceeds of $256.2 million.

Entegris also reported a decrease in total debt to $3.98 billion from $4.58 billion in 2023, reflecting repayments on its senior secured term loan facility.

Advertisement

The company declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.10 per share, totaling $60.7 million for the year.

Entegris continues to focus on its two operating segments: Materials Solutions and Advanced Purity Solutions, which were realigned in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Advertisement

The company anticipates capital expenditure spending of approximately $325 million in 2025, including investments in its new manufacturing facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Entegris Inc. annual 10-K report dated February 12, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.