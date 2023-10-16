Envirotech Vehicles: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — OSCEOLA, Ark. (AP) — Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Osceola, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.

The hybrid vehicle drivetrain maker posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

Advertisement

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVTV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVTV