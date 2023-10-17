Equity Bancshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Tuesday reported net income of $12.3 million in its third quarter.

The Wichita, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $49.7 million, topping Street forecasts.

