About
Travel

These U.S. locales are ideal for those with electric vehicles

By
Jack Shaw
Image for article titled The 7 most EV-friendly travel destinations in America
Photo: Austin Neill / Unsplash

In the first years after electric vehicles hit the mainstream, one American tradition remained a challenge for EV owners: the road trip. But now, as more cities and national parks install charging stations to satisfy travelers’ needs, eco-conscious travelers can explore more of the U.S. in an EV without worrying about running out of power.

If you’re an EV owner planning a weekend getaway or a longer adventure, some destinations offer the perfect mix of scenic beauty, eco-friendly accommodations, and ample charging stations for your car. Whether you’re seeking out a coastal town or heading to the mountains, these locales make it easier than ever to find plenty of activities and stunning landscapes to enjoy while your car recharges.

Here are seven travel destinations that EV owners should consider visiting next.

Yosemite National Park, California

Image for article titled The 7 most EV-friendly travel destinations in America
Photo: Bailey Zindel / Unsplash

Yosemite National Park is a dream destination for nature lovers — and is also increasingly EV-friendly. With the stunning Sierra Nevada mountains as a backdrop, you can explore iconic landmarks like El Capitan, Half Dome and Yosemite Falls, all while your EV charges at one of the park’s dedicated stations. From taking a scenic hike to enjoying the area’s natural beauty, you’ll find plenty of places to recharge your vehicle and your spirit.

Boulder, Colorado

Image for article titled The 7 most EV-friendly travel destinations in America
Photo: Intricate Explorer / Unsplash

Known for its outdoor lifestyle and eco-conscious community, Boulder is a prime destination for EV travelers. The city is home to picturesque views of the Flatirons and an abundance of hiking trails. It also boasts an extensive network of EV charging stations. Boulder’s mix of natural beauty and green initiatives makes it a perfect stop for EV road-trippers looking to enjoy the outdoors while minimizing their environmental impact.

San Diego, California

Image for article titled The 7 most EV-friendly travel destinations in America
Photo: Daniel Guerra / Unsplash

San Diego is a coastal gem that’s famous for its laid-back vibe, stunning beaches and year-round pleasant weather. The city’s growing network of more than 2,000 publicly available charging stations makes it even more attractive for EV owners. You can easily power up while you enjoy everything the city offers, including its commitment to sustainability and growing number of eco-friendly accommodations.

Austin, Texas

Image for article titled The 7 most EV-friendly travel destinations in America
Photo: Mitchell Kmetz / Unsplash

Austin has earned a reputation as a hub for green energy, and the city is increasingly becoming a hot spot for sustainable travel. With an expanding network of EV charging stations and eco-friendly accommodations, Austin makes it simple for EV owners to explore the capital of Texas and its unique blend of music, food, and nature.

Portland, Oregon

Image for article titled The 7 most EV-friendly travel destinations in America
Photo: Cristofer Maximilian / Unsplash

Portland is a city known for its commitment to sustainability, and it boasts about 750 EV charging stations, so you can explore the area without worrying about running out of juice. With a strong emphasis on bike-friendly streets and eco-conscious accommodations, Portland is ideal for those who want to immerse themselves in a city that champions green living.

Sedona, Arizona

Image for article titled The 7 most EV-friendly travel destinations in America
Photo: Anthony Melone

Sedona’s stunning red rock formations make it a popular destination for visitors looking to reconnect with nature. Despite having a population of less than 10,000, the town offers about a hundred charging stations, 60% of which are free to use. Sedona’s combination of breathtaking landscapes and green travel options makes it a top choice for EV road-trippers seeking a relaxing, mindful getaway.

Lake Tahoe, California/Nevada

Image for article titled The 7 most EV-friendly travel destinations in America
Photo: Mick Haupt / Unsplash

With its crystal-clear waters and scenic mountain views, Lake Tahoe is a popular vacation destination for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. The area has made significant strides in becoming more EV-friendly and now offers more than 100 charging ports. The region’s commitment to sustainability and eco-friendly accommodations makes it the perfect place to enjoy outdoor adventures while minimizing your carbon footprint.

Advertisement

