Jamie Dimon warned of economic threats as his bank posted its biggest annual profit ever
6 EV brands that owners regret buying the most

News

6 EV brands that owners regret buying the most

About 10% of EV owners regret their purchases, but those numbers vary significantly depending on the automaker

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled 6 EV brands that owners regret buying the most
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)

About 10% of electric vehicle owners regret their purchases, according to a new survey, though the figure varies significantly depending on the automaker.

American Trucks surveyed 501 American EV owners to understand how they felt about owning an electric car. It found that one in 10 people wish they hadn’t made their purchase and that 8% of owners want to switch back to a gas-powered car.

Based on search volume, the survey found that EV owners in Miami and Orlando, Florida, and Irvine, California, were most likely to regret having an EV. The top reasons for regretting an EV purchase were the lack of charging infrastructure, battery degradation, long charging times, and limited driving range, according to American Trucks.

But the most interesting aspect of the survey was the breakdown of buyer regret based on the vehicle manufacturer.

Paul Knoll, senior marketing director at American Trucks, said that “although EVs are marketed as convenient and sustainable, brand-specific challenges might be impacting satisfaction.”

He added, “BMW owners spend an average of over 11 hours each month charging outside the home, which could be a contributing factor to their higher regret levels. ... These findings highlight the importance of considering both brand reputation and practical charging requirements when choosing an EV.”

Check out which automakers’ EV owners regretted buying the most:

#6: Chevy

Image for article titled 6 EV brands that owners regret buying the most
Photo: Bill Pugliano (Getty Images)

Five percent of Chevy (GM) EV owners regret their purchase, according to an American Trucks survey.

#5: Ford

Image for article titled 6 EV brands that owners regret buying the most
Photo: Ford

Seven percent of Ford (F) EV owners regret their purchase, according to an American Trucks survey.

#4: Nissan

Image for article titled 6 EV brands that owners regret buying the most
Photo: NIssan

Eight percent of Nissan (NSANY) EV owners regret their purchase, according to an American Trucks survey.

#3: Telsa

Image for article titled 6 EV brands that owners regret buying the most
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Ten percent of Telsa (TSLA) owners regret their purchase, according to an American Trucks survey.

#2: Kia

Image for article titled 6 EV brands that owners regret buying the most
Photo: Kia Motors

Fifteen percent of Kia (HYMTF) EV owners regret their purchase, according to an American Trucks survey.

#1: BMW

Image for article titled 6 EV brands that owners regret buying the most
Photo: Sean Gallup (Getty Images)

Twenty percent of BMW (BMWYY) EV owners regret their purchase, according to an American Trucks survey.

