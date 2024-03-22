Elon Musk's Tesla woes, Mercedes and Stellantis recalls, Fisker's looming bankruptcy: Auto news roundup

Automakers are embracing the Environmental Protection Agency’s new rules for tailpipe emissions that support electric vehicles, even as automakers are struggling.
Elon Musk’s Tesla is planning to release its updated Roadster, but its stock is tanking and it ordered a production slowdown in Shanghai. Plus, EV startup Fisker is pausing production and planning for bankruptcy. Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis’s Chrysler have issued massive recalls for a variety of gas-powered cars. And Shell is quadrupling its investment in EV chargers, but closing stores.