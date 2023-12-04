Even with Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines is no match for the big four US carriers

Alaska Airlines, the fifth-largest carrier in the US, is buying Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion. The deal, which includes $900 million of the Hawaiian Airlines’ debt, “will unlock more destinations for consumers and expand choice of critical air service options and access throughout the Pacific region, Continental United States and globally,” the two 90-plus-year-old companies announced yesterday (Dec. 3).

Expected to close in 12 to 18 months, the transaction has been approved by both boards, but it could invite regulatory scrutiny like the JetBlue Airways–Spirit Airlines merger. In March, the US Transportation and Justice departments sued to stop the JetBlue-Spirit deal, worried that consolidation would push up prices and bring down service. The antitrust trial began just over a month ago, with closing arguments expected tomorrow (Dec. 5).

The Alaska-Hawaiian combination is less of a threat to the industry status quo, though. Combined, JetBlue and Spirit would climb up the leaderboard, surpassing Alaska to become America’s fifth-biggest airline. The Hawaiian purchase won’t really change the game for Alaska or upset any order.

Neither merger can dethrone the top players. The big four airlines in the country—American, Southwest, Delta, and United—account for a combined 74% of US flight capacity.

Charted: Top US airlines

Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines together, by the digits

365: Combined fleet of narrow- and wide-body airplanes between Alaska and Hawaiian. By comparison, American Airlines has a fleet of 958 and counting

Triple: Increase in North American destinations that Hawai’i residents will be able to reach directly or with one stop

54.7 million: Combined annual passengers for Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian. In 2022, American Airlines ferried nearly 200 million travelers

29: Global partners from whom Hawaiian Airlines loyalty members will be able to earn and redeem miles and receive elite benefits, via the oneworld Alliance, which includes Alaska Airlines

Quotable: Alaska Airlines will maintain Hawaiian Airlines’ top employer status on the islands