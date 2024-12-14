Costco demands price cuts from Chinese suppliers as trade tensions escalate and import costs rise
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The 7 worst EVs for winter, according to a study

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Autos

The 7 worst EVs for winter, according to a study

EVs often struggle during the winter months because their batteries underperform in the cold

By
Ben Kesslen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The 7 worst EVs for winter, according to a study
Photo: UCG / Contributor (Getty Images)

Electric vehicles have been heralded as an environmentally friendly alternative to gas-guzzling vehicles, but they may not be suitable for everyone.

Advertisement

The lithium-ion batteries that power EVs struggle in cold weather and can often see a significant reduction in their range.

This proved disastrous in January during a Chicago cold snap, when Tesla (TSLA) drivers were lining up for hours to charge their cars.

“I’ve been here for over five hours at this point, and I still have not gotten to charge my car,” Tesla driver Brandon Welbourne told CBS News (PARA) at the time. “A charge that should take 45 minutes is taking two hours.” Welbourne said as he waited to charge his car, he saw a tow truck take away at least ten cars whose batteries died during the cold snap.

The Vaziri Law Group did a study to see which EVs are most unreliable in the cold, looking at the different electric car’s battery range reduction, average accidents during winter over three years, average charging time, and battery capacity.

It suggested EV drivers adopt “a few strategic adjustments to maintain performance and safety in cold conditions”

“Since low temperatures can reduce battery range by 10% to 20% or more, pre-conditioning the cabin and battery while plugged in helps limit energy loss and preserves range,” the Vaziri Law Group said. “Planning extra time for charging can also be helpful, as charging speeds tend to slow in winter. Investing in winter tires improves handling, particularly given the added weight of EVs, which can make slides harder to control on icy roads.”

Check out which seven EVs struggle the most in the winter, according to the study.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 9

#7: Volkswagen e-Golf

#7: Volkswagen e-Golf

Image for article titled The 7 worst EVs for winter, according to a study
Photo: Torsten Sukrow/SULUPRESS.DE (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 9

#6: BMW i3

#6: BMW i3

Image for article titled The 7 worst EVs for winter, according to a study
Screenshot: www.bmwusa.com
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 9

#5: Tesla Model S

#5: Tesla Model S

Image for article titled The 7 worst EVs for winter, according to a study
Photo: Michel Euler (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 9

#4: Volkswagen ID.4

#4: Volkswagen ID.4

Image for article titled The 7 worst EVs for winter, according to a study
Photo: David Zalubowski (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 9

#3: Tesla Model X

#3: Tesla Model X

Image for article titled The 7 worst EVs for winter, according to a study
Photo: David Zalubowski (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 9

#2: Tesla Model Y

#2: Tesla Model Y

Image for article titled The 7 worst EVs for winter, according to a study
Photo: Patrick Pleul (AP)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 9

#1: Nissan Leaf

#1: Nissan Leaf

Image for article titled The 7 worst EVs for winter, according to a study
Photo: David Zalubowski (AP)
Advertisement

9 / 9