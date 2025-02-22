Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges

Autos

EVs are improving their ranges, with some going much further between charges than a typical car does between gas fill-ups

By
Ben Kesslen
Image for article titled The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges
Photo: Rivian

Many people who are tempted to switch to electric vehicles are held back by one defining feature: the car’s range. What if they want to go on a road trip? How long will they have to spend charging their car? What if they can’t find a place to recharge?

But as EV technology advances, cars can travel increasingly longer distances between charges.

Auto marketplace Cars.com compared electric vehicles currently on the market, finding some models can travel farther on a single charge than many gas-powered vehicles can drive between fill-ups.

Continuing reading to see which ones made the list.

#10: Hyundai IONIQ 6 — 342 miles

#10: Hyundai IONIQ 6 — 342 miles

Image for article titled The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges
Photo: Tramino (Getty Images)
#9: Tesla Model S — 348 miles

#9: Tesla Model S — 348 miles

Image for article titled The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges
Photo: Sue Thatcher (Getty Images)
#8: Polestar 3 — 350 miles

#8: Polestar 3 — 350 miles

Image for article titled The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges
Photo: Trygve Finkelsen (Getty Images)
#7: Tesla Model 3 — 363 miles

#7: Tesla Model 3 — 363 miles

Image for article titled The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges
Photo: Tesla
#5 (tie): Mercedes-EQ EQS Sedan — 390 miles

#5 (tie): Mercedes-EQ EQS Sedan — 390 miles

Image for article titled The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges
Photo: Artistic Operations (Getty Images)
#5 (tie): GMC Sierra EV — 390 miles

#5 (tie): GMC Sierra EV — 390 miles

Image for article titled The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges
Photo: GMC
#4: Chevrolet Silverado EV — 408 miles

#4: Chevrolet Silverado EV — 408 miles

Image for article titled The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges
Photo: Chevrolet
#3: Rivian R1S — 410 miles

#3: Rivian R1S — 410 miles

Image for article titled The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges
Photo: Rivian
#2: Rivian R1T — 420 miles

#2: Rivian R1T — 420 miles

Image for article titled The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges
Photo: Rivian
#1: Lucid Air — 512 miles

#1: Lucid Air — 512 miles

Image for article titled The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges
Photo: Sjoerd van der Wal / Contributor (Getty Images)
