The 10 electric cars with the longest driving ranges

Many people who are tempted to switch to electric vehicles are held back by one defining feature: the car’s range. What if they want to go on a road trip? How long will they have to spend charging their car? What if they can’t find a place to recharge?

Advertisement

But as EV technology advances, cars can travel increasingly longer distances between charges.

Auto marketplace Cars.com compared electric vehicles currently on the market, finding some models can travel farther on a single charge than many gas-powered vehicles can drive between fill-ups.

Continuing reading to see which ones made the list.