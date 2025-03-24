EWSB Bancorp Inc Com (EWSB) reports earnings

In This Story EWSB 0.00%

EWSB Bancorp Inc Com has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The filing reports total assets of $273.3 million, an increase from $262.6 million at the end of 2023. This growth was primarily driven by a $12.0 million increase in net loans.

Total deposits increased slightly to $231.5 million from $230.5 million in the previous year, with certificates of deposit accounting for $110.3 million of the total.

The company reported a net loss of $1.7 million for 2024, compared to a net loss of $935,000 in 2023. This increase in loss was attributed to higher interest expenses and noninterest expenses.

Net interest income decreased by $1.2 million, or 26.4%, to $3.4 million due to a decrease in the interest rate spread.

The company recorded a provision for credit losses of $167,000, reflecting an increase in loan balances and an analysis of credit characteristics.

Noninterest income rose by $216,000 to $1.7 million, driven by gains on interest rate swaps and increased mortgage banking income.

Noninterest expense increased by $88,000 to $7.3 million, mainly due to higher salaries and benefits.

The company’s capital levels exceeded the regulatory requirements to be considered well-capitalized, with a Tier 1 capital ratio of 7.2% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.0%.

At the end of 2024, EWSB Bancorp had outstanding borrowings of $24.2 million, an increase from $19.0 million in 2023, primarily used to support loan growth.

The company is subject to a Memorandum of Understanding with regulators, requiring it to address certain practices and conditions, including capital management and liquidity.

