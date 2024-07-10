A.I.

A former Google employee just launched an AI movie company

Co-founder Josh Liss says DreamFlare AI will 'democratize storytelling'

By
Laura Bratton
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Artificial intelligence brain with circuit and semiconductor on technology background.
Artificial intelligence brain with circuit and semiconductor on technology background.
Image: Yuichiro Chino (Getty Images)
In This Story
GOOGL

A former Google employee has launched a company that will make movies using generative artificial intelligence.

Suggested Reading

Tale of 2 playbooks: As mom and pop rush in, the smart money backs off
Chili's sets its sights on McDonald's with its new offering
Starbucks will serve up a new barista dress code to focus on this 'iconic' item
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Tale of 2 playbooks: As mom and pop rush in, the smart money backs off
Chili's sets its sights on McDonald's with its new offering
Starbucks will serve up a new barista dress code to focus on this 'iconic' item
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The company, DreamFlare AI, makes a platform through which users can connect with professional storytellers and third-party AI tools to make animated videos. Those videos are distributed online through paid subscriptions, offering creators the chance to get paid, according to TechCrunch.

Advertisement

Related Content

Google's AI search stumbled out of the gate. But the race is just getting started
Google's growth plans aren't so 'hunky-dory' anymore, search boss says

Related Content

Google's AI search stumbled out of the gate. But the race is just getting started
Google's growth plans aren't so 'hunky-dory' anymore, search boss says

AI-made content — songs, videos, chatbots’ query responses — have come under intense scrutiny from authors and journalists, musicians, film industry employees and other artists over concerns that the new production form infringes on copyrights and steal their livelihoods. In an interview with TechCrunch, co-founder John Liss said the AI platform has a stringent review process to make sure its content is created and used legally and safely. Liss also said DreamFlare’s AI-made shorts aren’t trying to take movie industry jobs.

Advertisement

“It’s an opportunity for creators to democratize storytelling,” Liss told the outlet. “We are excited to give human beings the opportunity to leverage this tool to tell exciting new stories.”

Advertisement

Liss left Google in March of last year to start DreamFlare with documentary filmmaker Robert Bralver. He previously led a team in charge of Google’s strategy for Android Business Messages, an AI-powered conversational commerce platform.

Liss also posted on LinkedIn Tuesday about the DreamFlare launch. “Our launch marks a significant milestone in our mission to create opportunities for people, and to spread joy.”