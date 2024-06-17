The 5 most expensive cities in the world for expats

For many, the thought of moving across the globe for work is both exciting and nerve wracking.

Advertisement

Being an expat comes with a bevy of unique challenges, but in recent years one issue has come to the forefront more than others: Globally, the cost of living is rising and many of the world’s most international cities are increasingly expensive.

This is especially true for international workers in east Asia and western Europe, with analysts pointing to high costs for housing, transportation and goods as potential obstacles for foreigners residing in these cities.

“Cost-of-living challenges have had a significant impact on multinational organizations and their employees,” said Yvonne Traber, global mobility leader at consulting firm Mercer, in a statement. “High living costs may cause assignees to adjust their lifestyle, cut back on discretionary spending or even struggle to meet their basic needs.”

Mercer recently analyzed the comparative price of goods, services and housing across 226 cities on six continents to determine where foreign workers need higher pay to match the local cost of living.

Here are the five most most expensive cities for expats.