13 expensive things people buy for their cars

A Flyin Miata turbo kit for my 91 Miata. Was my car old enough to vote? Yup. It also had 180k miles on the clock. Did I buy a used 1.8 long block so I could take advantage of the extra low end torque and spool a larger turbo? I sure did. Did I have that motor rebuilt complete with headwork, a 5 angle valve job, new pistons and connecting rods? You fuckin’ know it.

I’d spent years slowly adding mods as I could afford to get them done - Brakes, suspension, interior, wheels and tires. I did those along with routine maintenance and made “while I’m in here” upgrades as well. I knew the end result would be fun, but I’d only driven one turbo Miata previously - FM’s “Yellow Submarine” so I had no idea what I was getting into until the job was complete.

Not including the previous mods, I spent somewhere around $11,000 to have all that work done. I cannot express the smiles I get from driving it. It’s a dopamine rush. Now that I have a wife and kid, other financial priorities have taken precedence, but I still have it.