Business News

F.N.B.: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — F.N.B. Corp. (FNB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $145.3 million.

The Pittsburgh-based bank said it had earnings of 40 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $594.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $408.1 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $403.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FNB

