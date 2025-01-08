Airlines

How hot is too hot on a plane? The FAA wants to know

The agency launched a new study as airlines face scrutiny over cabin temperatures that can reach 90 degrees during boarding

By
Melvin Backman
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
An airplane cabin air conditioning nozzle
An airplane cabin air conditioning nozzle
Photo: Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
In This Story
DAL+3.51%UAL+4.37%LUV+1.22%AAL+1.10%JBLU-0.14%

Aircraft cabin temperatures, long a source of passenger complaints but largely unregulated, will now be the subject of a federal safety study as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s latest reauthorization.

Suggested Reading

Tesla just hit a big trade war roadblock in China
Michael Saylor's company was on a Bitcoin buying spree. Soon it might need to sell
Consumer confidence craters as recession fears grow
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

Tesla just hit a big trade war roadblock in China
Michael Saylor's company was on a Bitcoin buying spree. Soon it might need to sell
Consumer confidence craters as recession fears grow
How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

The FAA said it has contacted the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine to begin investigating the subject, though it has yet to develop a full plan pending the study’s scope. The one-year study will examine the health and safety effects of minimum and maximum aircraft cabin temperatures on passengers and crew.

Advertisement

Related Content

United Airlines is facing more federal oversight after a series of safety issues
Boeing's 737 Max reboot, JetBlue's first class, and a fancy new Delta lounge: Airlines news roundup

Related Content

United Airlines is facing more federal oversight after a series of safety issues
Boeing's 737 Max reboot, JetBlue's first class, and a fancy new Delta lounge: Airlines news roundup

Airline cabin temperatures became a hot topic this summer amid record heat, and states like California expanded workplace safety regulations to protect indoor workers from rising temperatures. In September, a Politico investigation revealed that neither Delta Air Lines (DAL+3.51%), United Airlines (UAL+4.37%), nor Southwest Airlines (LUV+1.22%) had a maximum cabin temperature at the time that would prevent passengers from boarding. American Airlines (AAL+1.10%) allows cabin temperatures to reach 90 degrees before considering it too hot to board, while JetBlue (JBLU-0.14%) recently raised its threshold to 85 degrees from 80 degrees.

Advertisement

The study is part of the FAA’s broader oversight of cabin air quality, which currently requires airplane manufacturers to ensure passenger compartments are free from harmful concentrations of smoke, vapor, or toxic fumes. Airlines must maintain ventilation systems that supply about half a pound of fresh air per minute for each passenger – comparable to other public spaces.

Advertisement

The FAA already follows and participates in European Union Aviation Safety Agency research on cabin air quality and helps develop industry standards for addressing the cabin environment through various committees. The FAA will use the study’s findings to evaluate current industry standards for aircraft cabin temperatures and potentially develop new safety guidelines for airlines.