How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

15 failed concept cars

About
Cars

15 failed concept cars

It's not too late for Nissan to build the IDx, right?

By
Amber DaSilva / Jalopnik
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: Nissan

What’s cooler than a concept car? The sleek lines, the novel powertrains — few cars are as interesting or eye-catching on an auto show floor. But, while many concept cars eventually morph into nearly as-cool production variants, not all are so lucky. Last week, we asked you for your favorite failed concept cars — the vehicles that never made it to production — and today we’re taking a look at your answers. Let’s dive in.

Advertisement

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Nissan IDx

Nissan IDx

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: Nissan

I got to go with the Nissan IDx

Every day, I wake up and mourn the IDx for five to ten minutes before signing on for work. It’s actually mandatory daily preparation for all Jalops, it comes up in our quarterly reviews.

Advertisement

Submitted by: ikaiyoo

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Buick Avista

Buick Avista

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: Buick

Funny, both of these are GM concepts. It is criminal that none of these were ever close to production, yet we got Celestiq.

Buick Avista:

Cadillac Elmiraj:

GM should’ve built the Avista! It was gorgeous, it would work on the Alpha platform, and it even had mirrors! I’d buy one! A decade later, once they’re cheap on Craigslist.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Bengal55

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Ford Nucleon

Ford Nucleon

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Image: Sestian, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The Ford Nucleon, I bet that would have been a blast to drive.

👉😎👉

Submitted by: skeffles

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Cadillac Cien

Cadillac Cien

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: C.Sundin, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Why, GM? WHYYYYY?

I mean, besides the obvious, of course. But still. Why?!?!

If only Cadillac had made a massively powerful wedge with an absurd engine. That would’ve been real American excellence. We would’ve retroactively won the Vietnam War, I think.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Lotus Elan

Lotus Elan

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: Romain D C, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

my favorite is the whole lineup of 2010 lotus concept cars

especially that lotus Elan

This concept actually looks gorgeous, if a little bit Lamborghini in its execution. I think it actually predicted the Countach revival headlights.

Advertisement

Submitted by: boneheadotto

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

1999 Dodge Charger

1999 Dodge Charger

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: Jeremy from Sydney, Australia, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The 1999 Dodge Charger concept:

Now a quarter-century old design, but you update the headlights and get rid of the lame cross-hair grille and it could be built today and sell like crazy—world’s best looking 4-door sedan.

And you see the concept’s influence upon the 2025 Charger Daytona EV—especially the 4-door version—better late than never.

Advertisement

I shouldn’t be surprised that the1969DodgeChargerFan found a way to include a Charger in their answer, but here I am.

Submitted by: the1969DodgeChargerFan

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Jeep Mighty FC

Jeep Mighty FC

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: Stellantis

everyone wanted this

Can you imagine a world in which these are unleashed on the roads? A Mighty FC sextuple parked at your local Five Guys? No. Jeep made the right call here.

Advertisement

Submitted by: 4jim

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Chrysler ME Four-Twelve

Chrysler ME Four-Twelve

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: pingping from San Francisco, USA, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Chrysler ME-412

OR

Ford GT90

Unfortunately, the ME Four-Twelve came from the Daimler years, meaning its construction would not have done the same things for America as the Cien. We still lose Vietnam in the timeline where the ME Four-Twelve is built.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Ac_slater

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Dodge M4S

Dodge M4S

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: Corvair Owner, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The Dodge 4MS. The car from the movie The Wraith (1986)

440hp, 0-60mph in 4.1s, 2.2L inline 4cyl with twin-turbo chargers AND a 5MT. Mercy.

I saw the movie when it was out in theaters on a Saturday matinee. The movie was kinda shit. But the car most certainly wasn’t.

Advertisement

IMDb summarizes The Wraith as:

In a small town in Arizona, a mysterious man/spirit descends from the sky and manifests in a sports car and targets a local violent road-racing gang of motor heads, headed by a ruthless bully who’ll do anything to get what he wants.

That... does not sound fantastic.

Submitted by: radioout

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Chrysler Aviat

Chrysler Aviat

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: Alden Jewell, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Always thought the 1994 Chrysler Aviat was pretty cool. Unrealistic, but cool. I wish some car maker would put out one of these low Cd cars.

Advertisement

This car has some real “Audi from I, Robot” energy. I’m still on the fence as to whether that’s a good thing or a bad thing here.

Submitted by: union-hardrolls

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Dodge Demon

Dodge Demon

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: Schneider2001, CC BY 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Dodge demon. Not that one, this one:

This wasn’t some Vision “concept” that’s no more than lines of code and MAYBE a clay model, that only idiots think ever had a chance at production. This was production ready, and cancelled because 2008. If it made it to production it could have kicked off a new brand ethos of sporty cars focused on the fun to drive factor, kind of like Mazda but with the Viper as a halo car. Also it could very well have kept them from going Hellcat everything, ruining their CAFE averages and giving them room for actual quality normal cars and a genuine inventory range today.

Advertisement

This is the Dodge Demon. No, the other one. In terms of “cars that would fix America,” this actually ranks above both the ME Four-Twelve and the Cien. Can you imagine Dodge — the company that builds Big Large Fast Loud Car and nothing else — making an S2000? We’d have world peace. Vietnam would never have even happened.

Submitted by: savethemanualsbmw335ix

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Chevy 130R

Chevy 130R

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: Andrew Duthie, CC BY-SA 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

not the best looking, but the Mazda Kabura and Chevy 130R were cheap RWD cars that could’ve beat the Toybaru twins to the market for young enthusiasts.

Advertisement

I remember when the 130R launched. I’ve got a family friend who owns a GM dealer, and I thought this would finally be the vehicle that got me to darken his door. Nope. No dice. I ended up darkening that door for a job instead.

Submitted by: jtso

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Alfa Romeo Carabo

Alfa Romeo Carabo

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: Unknown photographer, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Is an always will be the Alfa/Bertone Carabo:

This might be my favorite shot of the Carabo, simply because it displays the size of the car. This thing is so much tinier than it looks sans a sense of scale.

Advertisement

Submitted by: Serolf Divad

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Mazda Secret Hideout

Mazda Secret Hideout

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Image: Mazda, Jason Torchinsky

The Mazda Secret Hideout.

I’m even using Jalop’s image from the article on it years ago! It’s partially for the name, partially because I suspect a vehicle like this would do well today, and partially because it’s completely out of character for Mazda. Just look at it! It has suicide doors on one side and the seats all fold flat so you can take a nap in your Secret Hideout. Watch a movie at a drive-in from your Secret Hideout! OK... it might be the name.

Somebody will eventually say Furai, and they’re not wrong, so I’ll leave that to them. For me, the Secret Hideout is actually Mazda’s coolest concept car.

Advertisement

I would like to hang out in the Secret Hideout. Unfortunately, while I’ve long dreamed of car camping under a perfectly starry sky, the Secret Hideout appears to offer no sunroof through which to star watch. Missed opportunity.

Submitted by: dolsh

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage R

BMW 3.0 CSL Hommage R

Image for article titled 15 failed concept cars
Photo: BMW

There’s 2 for me. I don’t know if the first one even counts as a “failure” since BMW said from the outset that they had no plans to make it, but they should have absolutely put it into production.

The 3.0 CSL Hommage R

And the Lamborghini Estoque. The Lamborghini sedan we would have gotten instead of the Urus. The ever-increasing popularity of crossovers and SUVs basically forced their hand.

Advertisement

I love this taillight-into-wing-into-third-brake-light thing. I have no idea if it’s DOT legal, but if it isn’t I think the fault there falls on the laws. They should be changed to allow this, if not mandate it.

Submitted by: MrMcGeein3D

Advertisement

17 / 17