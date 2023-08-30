Make business better.™️
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Fanhua: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
AP News
GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — GUANGZHOU, China (AP) — Fanhua Inc. (FANH) on Wednesday reported profit of $10.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Guangzhou, China-based company said it had net income of 20 cents.

The insurance company posted revenue of $156.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FANH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FANH