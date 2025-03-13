Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Inc (MD) (FMFG) reports earnings

In This Story FMFG 0.00%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Inc (MD) (FMFG0.00% ) has submitted its Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

The filing details that total assets increased to $844.6 million, a 5.6% rise from the previous year, primarily due to a $59.7 million increase in loans and a $20.0 million increase in cash and cash equivalents.

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Total liabilities also increased by 5.4% to $788.4 million, driven by a $77.8 million increase in deposits, offset by a decrease in Federal Reserve Bank advances and other borrowings.

Advertisement

Stockholders' equity rose to $56.3 million, reflecting an increase of $4.1 million, which was attributed to net income and a decrease in unrealized losses on securities.

Advertisement

The company's net income for 2024 was reported at $4.3 million, down from $6.4 million in 2023. This decrease was primarily due to a reduction in net interest income and an increase in noninterest expenses.

Advertisement

Net interest income decreased by $0.6 million to $20.8 million, influenced by a 102 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income increased slightly to $1.7 million, with gains in insurance proceeds and service charges offset by losses in securities sales and other areas.

Advertisement

Noninterest expenses rose by $1.8 million, primarily due to increased salaries, benefits, and occupancy costs, as well as higher professional fees.

The allowance for credit losses remained stable at $4.3 million, with the company reporting net loan charge-offs of $138.0 thousand for the year.

Advertisement

The company's capital ratios indicate it remains well-capitalized under regulatory requirements, with a total capital ratio of 12.37% and a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.12%.

This content was summarized by generative artificial intelligence using public filings retrieved from SEC.gov. The original data was derived from the Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Inc (MD) annual 10-K report dated March 13, 2025. To report an error, please email earnings@qz.com.