Ford CEO warns of ‘chaos’ in the auto industry — Here’s what it means for investors
8 fast food chains with the highest delivery app fees

Food

8 fast food chains with the highest delivery app fees

Customers may get more bang for their buck if they pick up their order at the store

By
Francisco Velasquez
A McDonald’s branch in the commercial area of Barcelona, Spain, on October 29, 2024.
A McDonald’s branch in the commercial area of Barcelona, Spain, on October 29, 2024.
Image: Urbanandsport/NurPhoto (Getty Images)

These days, convenience comes at a steep price — and ordering food straight to your door is no longer just a treat — it’s increasingly a budget buster.

With one-third of Americans now ordering in at least twice a week, those pesky delivery fees (and don’t forget tip) are becoming impossible to ignore. Some chains, like McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A, are charging more than others for this convenience, according to research from FinanceBuzz.

The platform crunched the numbers on delivery costs for an entree, side, and drink from 10 popular chains on Uber Eats (UBER), Grubhub, DoorDash (DASH), and Postmates. When a restaurant wasn’t available on a particular app, a similar meal was ordered instead. All deliveries were made within a 3-mile radius, in the same city, and within 45 minutes of each other.

Take McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A, for example. While a meal at these fast-food giants might cost around $10 in person, getting it delivered can cost up to 134% more. A modest chicken sandwich, fries, and a drink from Chick-fil-A, which costs $9.85 in-store, can jump to as much as $23 on Grubhub.

While delivery apps like Uber Eats offer slightly lower markups (69%), it’s clear the costs are adding up – and fast. We’ve compiled a list of 10 fast food chains with the highest delivery app markups, including the cost of pickup and what a meal ordered via the delivery giants actually costs. Here’s how the delivery costs stack up across major fast-food chains.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread

A Panera Bread restaurant on May 5, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.
A Panera Bread restaurant on May 5, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)
  • Pickup price: $17.57
  • Uber Eats: $24.43
  • DoorDash: $26.77
  • Grubhub: $25.56
  • Postmates: $26.55
Jersey Mike’s Subs

Jersey Mike’s Subs

A Jersey Mike’s Subs logo in the outfield during a MLB baseball game April 24, 2024 in Anaheim, California.
A Jersey Mike’s Subs logo in the outfield during a MLB baseball game April 24, 2024 in Anaheim, California.
Image: Ric Tapia (Getty Images)
  • Pickup price: $16.50
  • Uber Eats: $23.52
  • DoorDash: $23.32
  • Grubhub: $24.54
  • Postmates: $26.78
McDonald’s

McDonald’s

McRoyal burger, known as Quarter Pounder, Coca-Cola and french fries at a McDonald’s in Jawornik, Poland on November 4, 2024.
McRoyal burger, known as Quarter Pounder, Coca-Cola and french fries at a McDonald’s in Jawornik, Poland on November 4, 2024.
Image: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  • Pickup price: $11.91
  • Uber Eats: $17.83
  • DoorDash: $18.55
  • Grubhub: $16.81
  • Postmates: $19.96
Panda Express

Panda Express

A Panda Express in West St. Paul, Minnesota.
A Panda Express in West St. Paul, Minnesota.
Image: Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images (Getty Images)
  • Pickup price: $13.83
  • Uber Eats: $20.34
  • DoorDash: $21.23
  • Grubhub: $21.52
  • Postmates: $23.75
Chiptole

Chiptole

A customer searchers for their mobile order pick-up at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant on April 26, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
A customer searchers for their mobile order pick-up at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant on April 26, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Image: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)
  • Pickup price: $19.62
  • Uber Eats: $30.53
  • DoorDash: $28.33
  • Grubhub: $29.83
  • Postmates: $34.73
Dunkin’

Dunkin’

A Dunkin’ on July 27, 2020 in The Hague, Netherlands.
A Dunkin’ on July 27, 2020 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Image: Yuriko Nakao (Getty Images)
  • Pickup price: $9.49
  • Uber Eats: $16.58
  • DoorDash: $15.39
  • Grubhub: $14.45
  • Postmates: $19.12
Starbucks

Starbucks

Customer at a Starbucks In Monaco, French Riviera.
Customer at a Starbucks In Monaco, French Riviera.
Image: bensib (Getty Images)
  • Pickup price: $9.49
  • Uber Eats: $16.58
  • DoorDash: $15.39
  • Grubhub: $14.45
  • Postmates: $19.12
Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A

A Chick-fil-A meal on June 01, 2023 in Novato, California.
A Chick-fil-A meal on June 01, 2023 in Novato, California.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • Pickup price: $9.85
  • Uber Eats: $16.87
  • DoorDash: $17.76
  • Grubhub: $23.01
  • Postmates: $19.85
