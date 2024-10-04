How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

15 fast food chains that make the most money per location

About
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • quartz
  • theroot
  • theinventory
Food

15 fast food chains that make the most money per location

The quest for value differs among individual locations, with some reporting annual sales exceeding $7 million

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: Robert Gauthie (Getty Images)

In the fiercely competitive world of Big Food, a handful of restaurants stand out not just for their popularity, but for their impressive earnings.

Advertisement

Diners may be voicing their concerns over rising prices, but they continue to satisfy their cravings at some of America’s top fast food chains, as revealed in QSR Magazine’s annual ranking earlier this year.

Gathering sales data from various chains between March and May of this year, the publication found that McDonald’s (MCD), Starbucks (SBUX), and Chick-fil-A reign supreme in the quick service arena. However, the quest for value differs among individual locations, with some reporting annual sales exceeding $7 million.

Per QSR, these are the top 15 fast food chains that generate the most annual revenue per location, including average sales figures, and the total number of locations.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

15. Wendy’s

15. Wendy’s

Wendy’s restaurant in New York.
Wendy’s restaurant in New York.
Image: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $2 million
  • Store count: 6,030
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

14. Taco Bell

14. Taco Bell

Taco Bell in New York City
Taco Bell in New York City
Image: Plexi Images/GHI/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $2.1 million
  • Store count: 7,405
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

13. El Pollo Loco

13. El Pollo Loco

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: Al Seib / Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $2.2 million
  • Store count: 495
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

12.Bojangles

12.Bojangles

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: hapabapa (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $2.3 million
  • Store count: 813
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

11. Panda Express

11. Panda Express

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images / Co (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $2.5 million
  • Store count: 2,420
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

10. Zaxby’s

10. Zaxby’s

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: Jeff Greenberg (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $2.7 million
  • Store count: 942
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

9. Chipotle

9. Chipotle

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $3 million
  • Store count: 3,437
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

8. In-N-Out Burger

8. In-N-Out Burger

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: Robert Gauthier (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $3.1 million
  • Store count: 398
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

7. Panera Bread

7. Panera Bread

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: Gado (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $3.3 million
  • Store count: 2,169
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

6. Culver’s

6. Culver’s

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: patty_c (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $3.5 million
  • Store count: 944
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

5. Shake Shack

5. Shake Shack

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: Andria Patino (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $3.9 million
  • Store count: 334
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

4. Whataburger

4. Whataburger

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: The Washington Post (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $4 million
  • Store count: 997
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

3. McDonald’s

3. McDonald’s

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: picture alliance (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $4 million
  • Store count: 13,457
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

2. Raising Cane’s

2. Raising Cane’s

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: Jeff Schear (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $5.7 million
  • Store count: 727
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

1. Chick-fil-A

1. Chick-fil-A

Image for article titled 15 fast food chains that make the most money per location
Image: UCG (Getty Images)
  • Average sales per location: $7.5 million
  • Store count: 2,552
Advertisement

17 / 17