Food

McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed

The need for speed is undeniable, but too much haste can backfire

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed
Image: Matthew Horwood (Getty Images)

Speed is still king in fast food – but accuracy and friendliness aren’t too far behind.

Today’s customers want service that’s accurate, hassle-free, and above all, quick. With drive-thrus more popular than ever, tempo plays a key role in how many transactions chains can handle, and ultimately, how much revenue they generate.

While many of America’s favorite fast food spots have mastered the art of accuracy and casual conversation, not all are quick on their feet. According a 2024 report by industry magazine QSR, which reviewed operations at 10 major chains across 165 U.S. locations, drive thru lanes are more crowded than ever. Chains vary in their ability to consistently serve up fast orders, the report notes, with some hitting high marks in speed at the expense of accuracy.

Chains like Taco Bell (YUM) and KFC lead the pack in terms of speed, while others, such as McDonald’s, fall a bit lower. In an effort to stay ahead of the curve, brands like Taco Bell are using technology to keep up with growing demand. The Tex-Mex chain has launched an AI-powered voice assistant in an attempt to streamline drive thru orders in 13 states (it claims it’s not meant to reduce the need for real employees). Meanwhile, Wendy’s is using AI to try to better manage a surge in Frosty demand.

While the need for speed is undeniable, even the quickest of chains face a harsh reality: Too much haste can backfire. It’s clear that faster service can drive more revenue – but only if the order is right.

So, which chain is lagging behind when it comes to speed? You might be surprised by the answer. Let’s take a closer look at the data from QSR.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed
Image: plherrera (Getty Images)

The average time a customer has to wait until they get their bag of food: 7 minutes and 59 seconds.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed
Image: tupungato (Getty Images)

The average time a customer has to wait until they get their bag of food: 6 minutes and 16 seconds.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s

Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist and Team USA Swimmer Nic Fink celebrates his Olympic homecoming at Raising Cane’s Dallas on August 19, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist and Team USA Swimmer Nic Fink celebrates his Olympic homecoming at Raising Cane’s Dallas on August 19, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
Image: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The average time a customer has to wait until they get their bag of food: 6 minutes and 10 seconds.

Burger King

Burger King

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed
Image: Eye Ubiquitous (Getty Images)

The average time a customer has to wait until they get their bag of food: 5 minutes and 39 seconds.

Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s

Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

The average time a customer has to wait until they get their bag of food: 5 minutes and 39 seconds.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed
Image: JHVEPhoto (Getty Images)

The average time a customer has to wait until they get their bag of food: 5 minutes and 2 seconds.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed
Image: New_Folder (Getty Images)

The average time a customer has to wait until they get their bag of food: 4 minutes and 47 seconds.

Arby’s

Arby’s

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed
Image: Jeff Greenberg (Getty Images)

The average time a customer has to wait until they get their bag of food: 4 minutes and 43 seconds.

KFC

KFC

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed
Image: NurPhoto (Getty Images)

The average time a customer has to wait until they get their bag of food: 4 minutes and 19 seconds.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed
Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

The average time a customer has to wait until they get their bag of food: 4 minutes and 16 seconds.

