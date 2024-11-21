McDonald's, Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, and 7 more fast food chains ranked by speed

Speed is still king in fast food – but accuracy and friendliness aren’t too far behind.



Today’s customers want service that’s accurate, hassle-free, and above all, quick. With drive-thrus more popular than ever, tempo plays a key role in how many transactions chains can handle, and ultimately, how much revenue they generate.

While many of America’s favorite fast food spots have mastered the art of accuracy and casual conversation, not all are quick on their feet. According a 2024 report by industry magazine QSR, which reviewed operations at 10 major chains across 165 U.S. locations, drive thru lanes are more crowded than ever. Chains vary in their ability to consistently serve up fast orders, the report notes, with some hitting high marks in speed at the expense of accuracy.

Chains like Taco Bell (YUM) and KFC lead the pack in terms of speed, while others, such as McDonald’s, fall a bit lower. In an effort to stay ahead of the curve, brands like Taco Bell are using technology to keep up with growing demand. The Tex-Mex chain has launched an AI-powered voice assistant in an attempt to streamline drive thru orders in 13 states (it claims it’s not meant to reduce the need for real employees). Meanwhile, Wendy’s is using AI to try to better manage a surge in Frosty demand.

While the need for speed is undeniable, even the quickest of chains face a harsh reality: Too much haste can backfire. It’s clear that faster service can drive more revenue – but only if the order is right.

So, which chain is lagging behind when it comes to speed? You might be surprised by the answer. Let’s take a closer look at the data from QSR.