5 states that spend the most money on fast food — and 5 that spend the least
Fast food prices are rising — and Americans are spending more and more of their income on a habit that isn't as economical as it used to be
For better or worse, Americans love fast food. Two out of three Americans eat fast food at least once a week, and 95% of Americans have eaten it in the past year.
But fast food isn't the deal it used to be, with many restaurants charging $10 and up for a single meal. In fact, prices have shot up 47% in the past decade.
WalletHub set out to find the states where people spend the most and least on fast food. It compared the price of fast food items to the median monthly income in each state to get its results.
With rising prices, "it’s fair for consumers to wonder whether the convenience of having food in minutes is really even worth it anymore," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.
He continued: "Where you live can have a big impact on how much you shell out for fast food, too; it costs around 1.6 times more in the most expensive states than the cheapest states, relative to the median income.”
Continue reading to see which states spend the most — and least — on fast food.
2 / 11
5th most: West Virginia
Posnov / Getty Images
3 / 11
4th most: Arkansas
larrybraunphotography.com / Getty Images
4 / 11
3rd most: Kentucky
Posnov / Getty Images
5 / 11
2nd most: New Mexico
Mona Makela Photography / Getty Images
6 / 11
Most: Mississippi
John Coletti / Getty Images
7 / 11
5th least: New Hampshire
John Elk III / Getty Images
8 / 11
4th least: Utah
Ken Redding / Getty Images
9 / 11
3rd least: Connecticut
Ariel L / 500px / Getty Images
10 / 11
2nd least: New Jersey
Federico Scotto / Getty Images
11 / 11
Least: Massachusetts
Atlantide Phototravel / Getty Images