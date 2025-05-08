5 states that spend the most money on fast food — and 5 that spend the least

For better or worse, Americans love fast food. Two out of three Americans eat fast food at least once a week, and 95% of Americans have eaten it in the past year.

But fast food isn't the deal it used to be, with many restaurants charging $10 and up for a single meal. In fact, prices have shot up 47% in the past decade.

WalletHub set out to find the states where people spend the most and least on fast food. It compared the price of fast food items to the median monthly income in each state to get its results.

With rising prices, "it’s fair for consumers to wonder whether the convenience of having food in minutes is really even worth it anymore," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

He continued: "Where you live can have a big impact on how much you shell out for fast food, too; it costs around 1.6 times more in the most expensive states than the cheapest states, relative to the median income.”

Continue reading to see which states spend the most — and least — on fast food.