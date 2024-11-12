Elon Musk denies knowledge of a $400 million 'Armored' Tesla deal with the Trump Administration
McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service

Food

McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service

It literally pays to be “friendly" when it comes to the drive-thru

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service
Image: SOPA Images (Getty Images)

The fast food drive-thru of today isn’t just about speed – it’s about service, too.

What was once a purely transactional experience has morphed into a more nuanced interaction, where speed, accuracy, and friendliness now take center stage.

Even today, some beloved chains still fall short when it comes to delivering stellar customer service. According to the 2024 QSR Drive-Thru report, which surveyed 10 major chains across 165 U.S. locations, several key factors – like speed of service and order accuracy – matter to Americans. The data highlights shoppers who visited during set meal times, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, to capture a full picture of the customer experience.

The magazine found that chains like Chick-fil-A ranked high for customer service, earning a 95% rating in the segment. Meanwhile, other chains, like Taco Bell (YUM), scored much lower, with a 77% rating. Taco Bell is currently testing new technologies like AI-powered voice assistants to streamline operations and improve customer experiences.

In fast food, it literally pays to be “friendly,” highlighting that the future of the industry is just as much about hospitality as it is about speed (deals and promotions don’t hurt either). So, which chain is falling behind in customer service? The answer may surprise you. Let’s take a look.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service
Image: Elijah Nouvelage (Getty Images)

The percentage of customers who found the service “friendly”: 95%

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service
Image: Gerardo Mora (Getty Images)

The percentage of customers who found the service “friendly”: 88%

Arby’s

Arby’s

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service
Image: UCG (Getty Images)

The percentage of customers who found the service “friendly”: 82%

Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s

Carl’s Jr./Hardee’s

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service
Image: Gary Friedman (Getty Images)

The percentage of customers who found the service “friendly”: 79%

KFC

KFC

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service
Image: Joe Giddens - PA Images (Getty Images)

The percentage of customers who found the service “friendly”: 77%

Burger King

Burger King

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service
Image: Jeff Greenberg (Getty Images)

The percentage of customers who found the service “friendly”: 77%

McDonald’s

McDonald’s

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service
Image: Liam McBurney - PA Images (Getty Images)

The percentage of customers who found the service “friendly”: 77%

Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service
Image: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

The percentage of customers who found the service “friendly”: 77%

Wendy’s

Wendy’s

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service
Image: VIEW Press (Getty Images)

The percentage of customers who found the service “friendly”: 68%

Dunkin’

Dunkin’

Image for article titled McDonald&#39;s, Burger King, Taco Bell, and 7 other fast food chains ranked by customer service
Image: Rick Friedman (Getty Images)

The percentage of customers who found the service “friendly”: 66%

