15 cities with the most expensive fast food in America

Inflation has taken a bite out of more than just the economy – it’s also gnawing at America’s favorite meal: a burger, fries, and soda.



Once celebrated for its affordability, the classic combo is now considered a bit of a splurge. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek reveals that the cost of a burger, fries, and soda in 50 of America’s largest cities has surged by an average of 24% from 2022 to 2024.

The inflationary leap signals that what once was America’s beloved (and unofficial) staple may now be seen as a “luxury.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, even with a modest inflation rate, the price of the beloved meal has steadily risen at a much steeper rate. Budget-conscious shoppers may need to find ways to stretch their dollars further, such as opting for meal deals at chains like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Arby’s. MoneyGeek even suggests skipping the soda, partly because it can cost as much as $3 per person.

Notably, of the 10 biggest fast food chains in America, Wendy’s had the largest increase, rising 32%. Meanwhile, Five Guys is the most expensive chain for a combo, with customers paying roughly $21. Detroit stands out as the only city where the combo costs less than $10.

To conduct the analysis, MoneyGeek examined burger, fries, and soda prices across major chains in 50 of America’s largest cities, using 2024 data from allmenus.com and GrubHub.com. The data was compared to 2022 prices. The platform then evaluated 10 meal prices per city from 189 major and local chains to determine average costs.

Cities like El Paso, Texas; Louisville, Ky.; New Orleans; Tulsa, Okla.; and Wichita, Kansas had fewer than 10 entries for meal prices, MoneyGeek said.

Let’s take a look at the most expensive cities in the U.S. to grab a burger, fries, and soda, including the average meal price.