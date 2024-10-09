How Trump’s tariffs could make your iPhone cost $3,500
15 cities with the most expensive fast food in America

The cost of a burger, fries, and soda in 50 of America’s largest cities has surged an average of 24% the last couple years

By
Francisco Velasquez
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Friends eating burgers and fries at an outdoor restaurant.
Image: filadendron (Getty Images)

Inflation has taken a bite out of more than just the economy – it’s also gnawing at America’s favorite meal: a burger, fries, and soda.

Once celebrated for its affordability, the classic combo is now considered a bit of a splurge. A recent analysis by MoneyGeek reveals that the cost of a burger, fries, and soda in 50 of America’s largest cities has surged by an average of 24% from 2022 to 2024.

The inflationary leap signals that what once was America’s beloved (and unofficial) staple may now be seen as a “luxury.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, even with a modest inflation rate, the price of the beloved meal has steadily risen at a much steeper rate. Budget-conscious shoppers may need to find ways to stretch their dollars further, such as opting for meal deals at chains like McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Arby’s. MoneyGeek even suggests skipping the soda, partly because it can cost as much as $3 per person.

Notably, of the 10 biggest fast food chains in America, Wendy’s had the largest increase, rising 32%. Meanwhile, Five Guys is the most expensive chain for a combo, with customers paying roughly $21. Detroit stands out as the only city where the combo costs less than $10.

To conduct the analysis, MoneyGeek examined burger, fries, and soda prices across major chains in 50 of America’s largest cities, using 2024 data from allmenus.com and GrubHub.com. The data was compared to 2022 prices. The platform then evaluated 10 meal prices per city from 189 major and local chains to determine average costs.

Cities like El Paso, Texas; Louisville, Ky.; New Orleans; Tulsa, Okla.; and Wichita, Kansas had fewer than 10 entries for meal prices, MoneyGeek said.

Let’s take a look at the most expensive cities in the U.S. to grab a burger, fries, and soda, including the average meal price.

15th priciest: Long Beach, Calif.

Rainbow Harbor with city skyline at Long Beach , CA.
Image: Ron and Patty Thomas (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $15.31
14th priciest: Virginia Beach, Va.

People relaxing along Virginia Beach
Image: Mark E. Gibson (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $15.41
13th priciest: Jacksonville, Fla.

Aerial view of Jacksonville cityscape at dusk.
Image: Aerial_Views (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $15.49
12th priciest: Mesa, Ariz.

Downtown Mesa, Arizona.
Image: Davel5957 (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $15.90
10th priciest (tie): Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada.
Image: Justin Paget (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $16.16
10th priciest: (tie) Baltimore

Downtown cityscape and marina on the Inner Harbor of Baltimore Maryland flowing out to the Patapsco River and Chesapeake Bay.
Image: Pgiam (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $16.16
9th priciest: Philadelphia

Aerial view of Ben Franklin Bridge and Philadelphia from Cooper Point, Camden New Jersey.
Image: Visions of America/Joseph Sohm/Universal Images Group (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $16.48
8th priciest: Phoenix

A billboard shows the current temperature over 100 degrees on June 05, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Image: Justin Sullivan (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $16.53
7th priciest: New York

Traffic in a street in the Manhattan borough of New York.
Image: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $16.61
6th priciest: Los Angeles

Aerial view of Los Angeles, California.
Image: simonkr (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $17.50
5th priciest: Boston

Panoramic aerial view of Boston, Massachussets
Image: Busa Photography (Getty Images)
  • The Combo Average: $17.63
4th priciest: Seattle

People take in a view of the skyline in Seattle.
Image: David Ryder (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $17.83
3rd priciest: San Francisco

Looking towards the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco from Fort Baker in Marin.
Image: JasonDoiy (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $17.96
2nd priciest: Washington, D.C.

Vibrant sunrise over the National Mall in Washington DC
Image: WLDavies (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $18.17
Priciest: San Diego

San Diego skyline from bay with mountains in background.
Image: David Toussaint (Getty Images)
  • The combo average: $20.76
