The 10 jobs projected to grow the most in the next 5 years
Professions in the A.I. field dominated the list, which was made using data from the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report
The nature of work is changing, with artificial intelligence and climate change reshaping industries and creating entirely new career paths. From environmental engineers responding to global warming to AI specialists building the previously unimaginable digital tools, the job market in 2025 looks very different than it did just a few years ago. And it’s set to change even more in the next five.
To see where the biggest changes are happening, RemotePad, an HR hub for hiring remote teams, analyzed the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025. The survey included more than 1,000 global employers across 55 economies and 22 industries, representing over 14 million workers. The findings reveal the 10 roles projected to see the most growth between 2025 and 2030, along with the forces fueling their rise.
#10: Environmental engineers
Jobs for environmental engineers are expected to grow 24% as climate change drives demand for sustainable design, cleaner energy systems, and eco-friendly infrastructure.
#9: IoT specialists
IoT, or Internet of Things, specialists will see a projected 25% growth, driven by the expanding world of smart devices and connected systems that link homes, cities, and industries.
#8: UI/UX designers
As more services move online, UI/UX designer roles are projected to grow 27%, powered by the global shift toward a fully digital economy.
#7: Autonomous & EV specialists
The rise of electric and self-driving vehicles is set to boost demand for autonomous and EV specialists by 29%, fueled by the green transition and cleaner transport goals.
#6: Data warehousing specialists
Data warehousing specialists are projected to grow 31%, as organizations expand their cloud systems and storage capabilities to handle massive amounts of information.
#5: Security management specialists
Amid growing cybersecurity risks and global tensions, demand for security management specialists is expected to rise 33%, driven by the need to protect data and systems.
#4: Software & application developers
Although some software and app developer jobs are predicted to be taken by AI, the study says the profession will see 35% growth, supported by expanding digital access.
#3: AI & machine learning specialists
As generative AI spreads, demand for AI and machine learning specialists is expected to climb 38%, with companies racing to adopt and refine new technologies.
#2: Fintech engineers
Fintech engineers will experience an estimated 39% job growth, as digital finance and online payment systems transform the way money moves around the world.
#1: Big data specialists
At the top of the list, big data specialists are projected to grow 42%, driven by the explosion of AI and the need to process and interpret vast amounts of information.