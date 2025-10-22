The 10 jobs projected to grow the most in the next 5 years

The 10 jobs projected to grow the most in the next 5 years Professions in the A.I. field dominated the list, which was made using data from the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report

The nature of work is changing, with artificial intelligence and climate change reshaping industries and creating entirely new career paths. From environmental engineers responding to global warming to AI specialists building the previously unimaginable digital tools, the job market in 2025 looks very different than it did just a few years ago. And it’s set to change even more in the next five.

To see where the biggest changes are happening, RemotePad, an HR hub for hiring remote teams, analyzed the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025. The survey included more than 1,000 global employers across 55 economies and 22 industries, representing over 14 million workers. The findings reveal the 10 roles projected to see the most growth between 2025 and 2030, along with the forces fueling their rise.

Continue reading to see which made the list.