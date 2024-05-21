Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers

Business News

The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers

Areas of the south and the Sun Belt region are booming with job opportunities, a LinkedIn study shows

By
Francisco Velasquez
Image for article titled The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers
Image: Phynart Studio (Getty Images)

In today’s job market, young professionals have to consider a number of factors when they decide to embark on their professional journey — and that could mean changing where they work.

Career starters looking to land a job in a major city while making the most out of their financial budget may be inclined to look elsewhere, particularly in areas of the South and the Sun Belt region.

According to new data from LinkedIn, the fastest-growing job markets for entry-level roles are located in states such as Arizona, Florida, and Tennessee. The job site ranked the fastest-growing regions by using the first city that LinkedIn members listed as working in right after graduating. It then compared the share of hiring in that region in 2023 versus 2022.

We’ve compiled a list of the 10 fastest-growing hiring markets for young workers, the industry that came out on top, and the year-over-year change in hiring.

10. Hartford, Connecticut

Image for article titled The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers
Image: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
  • Top industry: Manufacturing
  • YoY change in hiring: +7.5%
9. Huntsville-Decatur, Alabama

Image for article titled The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers
Image: Jeremy Poland (Getty Images)
  • Top industry: Manufacturing
  • YoY change in hiring: +7.9%
8. Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Image for article titled The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers
Image: Alex Potemkin (Getty Images)
  • Top industry: Hospitals and healthcare
  • YoY change in hiring: +8.5%
7. Birmingham, Alabama

Image for article titled The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers
Image: halbergman (Getty Images)
  • Top industry: Professional services
  • YoY change in hiring: +8.8%
6. Des Moines, Iowa

Image for article titled The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers
Image: JoeChristensen (Getty Images)
  • Top industry: Professional services
  • YoY change in hiring: +9.3%
5. Savannah, Georgia

Image for article titled The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers
Image: Universal History Archive (Getty Images)
  • Top industry: Manufacturing
  • YoY change in hiring: +10.7%
4. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Image for article titled The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers
Image: DenisTangneyJr (Getty Images)
  • Top industry: Manufacturing
  • YoY change in hiring: +10.9%
3. Gainesville, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers
Image: felixmizioznikov (Getty Images)
  • Top industry: Education
  • YoY change in hiring: +11.7%
2. Tallahassee, Florida

Image for article titled The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers
Image: Michael Warren (Getty Images)
  • Top industry: Government administration
  • YoY change in hiring: +14.1%
1. Tucson, Arizona

Image for article titled The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers
Image: 4kodiak (Getty Images)
  • Top industry: Manufacturing
  • YoY change in hiring: +16.1%
