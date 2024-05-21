The 10 fastest growing job markets in America for young workers

In today’s job market, young professionals have to consider a number of factors when they decide to embark on their professional journey — and that could mean changing where they work.

Career starters looking to land a job in a major city while making the most out of their financial budget may be inclined to look elsewhere, particularly in areas of the South and the Sun Belt region.

According to new data from LinkedIn, the fastest-growing job markets for entry-level roles are located in states such as Arizona, Florida, and Tennessee. The job site ranked the fastest-growing regions by using the first city that LinkedIn members listed as working in right after graduating. It then compared the share of hiring in that region in 2023 versus 2022.

We’ve compiled a list of the 10 fastest-growing hiring markets for young workers, the industry that came out on top, and the year-over-year change in hiring.