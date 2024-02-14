Bombardiers, Gulfstreams, and more of the fastest private jets ever built

While most people have to deal with lengthy waits through security checkpoints or being crammed in economy-class seats, the wealthy can either charter a flight on a private jet or they might own an aircraft outright. Private jets have been around for almost as long as jet-powered passenger aircraft have been in the skies. These smaller planes also tend to be faster on the airliners operated by commercial carriers. Here are the fastest private jets ever built.

This article originally appeared on Jalopnik.