The 13 fastest roller coasters on Earth

For the most part, car enthusiasts like going fast. I mean, I know I do, but a lot of the time those speeds are frowned upon by “the law” and “other motorists” and “common sense.” Because of that, we’ve got to find our high-speed thrills elsewhere.

That’s why we’ve decided to compile a list of the fastest roller coasters... in the world. Every single one of these coasts should satisfy your need for speed, especially since the slowest one on the list is still well over any speed limit you’ll find in the U.S.

As you may have expected, every coaster on this list is made of steel. Wood coasters just cannot keep up with them, as fun as they may be. Still, there’s a ton of variation here when it comes to thinks like ride mechanisms, track layout and location. These coasters are all over the world, from Japan and Abu Dhabi to Ohio and New Jersey.

Anyway, why don’t you start clicking through the fastest roller coasters in the world? Because I’m such a nice guy, I even included POV videos of each of them, so you can see what they’re like before you strap in.