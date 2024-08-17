Amazon takes creative control of the James Bond movie franchise
The 13 fastest roller coasters on Earth

The 13 fastest roller coasters on Earth

The safest way to hit supercar speeds is by being strapped to a steel beam

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik
Riders raise their arms as they travel the "Kingda Ka" roller coaster 19 May, 2005, at Six Flags amusement park in Jackson, New Jersey.
New Jersey’s Kingda Ka, baby
Photo: Stan Honda/AFP (Getty Images)

For the most part, car enthusiasts like going fast. I mean, I know I do, but a lot of the time those speeds are frowned upon by “the law” and “other motorists” and “common sense.” Because of that, we’ve got to find our high-speed thrills elsewhere.

That’s why we’ve decided to compile a list of the fastest roller coasters... in the world. Every single one of these coasts should satisfy your need for speed, especially since the slowest one on the list is still well over any speed limit you’ll find in the U.S.

As you may have expected, every coaster on this list is made of steel. Wood coasters just cannot keep up with them, as fun as they may be. Still, there’s a ton of variation here when it comes to thinks like ride mechanisms, track layout and location. These coasters are all over the world, from Japan and Abu Dhabi to Ohio and New Jersey.

Anyway, why don’t you start clicking through the fastest roller coasters in the world? Because I’m such a nice guy, I even included POV videos of each of them, so you can see what they’re like before you strap in.

12. Orion - Kings Island - 91 MPH

12. Orion - Kings Island - 91 MPH

Official Kings Island Orion roller coaster POV

Location: Mason, Ohio

Manufacturer: Bolliger & Mabillard

When you start your list with a coaster that can hit over 90 mph, you know you’re in for a fun time.

11. Leviathan - Canada’s Wonderland - 92 MPH

11. Leviathan - Canada’s Wonderland - 92 MPH

Official POV - Leviathan - Canada’s Wonderland

Location: Ontario, Canada

Manufacturer: Bolliger & Mabillard

I didn’t know the Canadians had it in them to build such a fast roller coaster. Good going, guys.

10. Millennium Force - Cedar Point - 93 MPH

10. Millennium Force - Cedar Point - 93 MPH

Millennium Force - Official POV

Location: Sandusky, Ohio

Manufacturer: Intamin

This is our first Cedar Point coaster on the list, but it’s not the last. As it turns out, if you want speed, you better head to Sandusky, Ohio.

9. Fury 325 - Carowinds - 95 MPH

9. Fury 325 - Carowinds - 95 MPH

Fury 325 Official On-Ride POV

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Manufacturer: Bolliger & Mabillard

Fury 325 sounds like a Charli XCX song, doesn’t it?

8. Steel Dragon 2000 - Nagashima Spa Land - 95 MPH

8. Steel Dragon 2000 - Nagashima Spa Land - 95 MPH

Steel Dragon 2000 Roller Coaster POV Awesome 4K Ultra HD Resolution Nagashima Spaland Japan

Location: Mie, Japan

Manufacturer: D. H. Morgan Manufacturing

Of all the roller coasters on this list, “Steel Dragon 2000" is by far and away the coolest one.

7. Ring Racer - Nürburgring - 99.4 MPH (RIP)

7. Ring Racer - Nürburgring - 99.4 MPH (RIP)

First ride of the RingºRacer Nürburgring Rollercoaster! GoPro Hero3+ Superview

Location: Nürburgring, Germany

Manufacturer: S&S - Sansei Technologies

This sounds like an exaggeration, but Ring Racer was only open for 5 days in late October to November of 2013. I’m sure it was a real thrill.

6. Superman: Escape From Krypton - Six Flags Magic Mountain - 100 MPH

6. Superman: Escape From Krypton - Six Flags Magic Mountain - 100 MPH

Superman: Escape from Krypton (HD POV) Six Flags Magic Mountain

Location: Valencia, California

Manufacturer: Intamin

There it is, folks: 100 mph, and we’ve still got a bunch more coasters to go.

5. Do-Dodonpa - Fuji-Q Highland - 111.8 MPH (RIP)

5. Do-Dodonpa - Fuji-Q Highland - 111.8 MPH (RIP)

Do-Dodonpa POV - Fuji-Q Highland

Location: Yamanashi, Japan

Manufacturer: S&S - Sansei Technologies

In its heyday, Do-Dodonpa could reach 106.9 mph in just 1.8 seconds. That’s truly a wild amount of acceleration, but alas this coaster closed back in August of 2021.

4. Red Force - Ferrari Land - 111.8 MPH

4. Red Force - Ferrari Land - 111.8 MPH

Red Force On Ride POV - Ferrari Land PortAventura World

Location: Catalonia, Spain

Manufacturer: Intamin

SMH Ferrari is just ripping off Kinga Ka (which we’ll see later). Still, the racecar theme really lends itself to roller coasters, doesn’t it?

3. Top Thrill 2 - Cedar Point - 120 MPH

3. Top Thrill 2 - Cedar Point - 120 MPH

Top Thrill 2 Front Row POV & Off-Ride Animation Cedar Point New for 2024 Roller Coaster

Location: Sandusky, Ohio

Manufacturer: Intamin

Much like “The Godfather Part 2,” Top Thrill 2 is an improvement on its much-beloved predecessor.

2. Kinga Ka - Six Flags Great Adventure - 128 MPH

2. Kinga Ka - Six Flags Great Adventure - 128 MPH

Official Kingda Ka POV 2021 - 4k 60fps - Six Flags Great Adventure

Location: Jackson, New Jersey

Manufacturer: Intamin

This is the only roller coaster on the list I’ve personally been on, and that’s because it’s in good ol’ Jackson, New Jersey: my childhood theme park. It is an intense and as scary as it seems, but damn, what a rush.

1. Formula Rossa - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi - 149.1 MPH

1. Formula Rossa - Ferrari World Abu Dhabi - 149.1 MPH

Formula Rossa POV - World’s Fastest Coaster

Location: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Manufacturer: Intamin

Here it is: our roller coaster speed champion. It’s fitting that it’s a Ferrari-themed roller coaster in Abu Dhabi, right? As a side note, I do not know how the person who took this video found the only rainy day in Abu Dhabi to film, but they’re braver than me for even going on it, so I can’t be too upset with them.

Honorable Mention: Falcon’s Flight - Six Flags Qiddiya - 155.3 MPH

Honorable Mention: Falcon’s Flight - Six Flags Qiddiya - 155.3 MPH

Falcon’s Flight - The World’s Tallest, Fastest & Longest Roller Coaster - Six Flags Qiddiya

Location: Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia

Manufacturer: Intamin

OK, so Falcon’s Flight isn’t technically around yet because the park it’s supposed to go into, Six Flags Qiddya, doesn’t exist right now. However, that theoretical top speed is too high to ignore, so it’s got to go on this list.

A version of this article originally appeared on Jalopnik.

