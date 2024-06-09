9 of the fastest speeding tickets ever issued in America

The United States may be the land of the free, but drivers aren’t free to go as fast as they would like. From sea to shining sea, people have been fined or even jailed for going twice or close to three times the posted speed limit. While not a conclusive list, I’m going to give a snapshot of the chaos that has occurred on our streets, roads and highways.

Before we get going, I just want to let everyone know that the story about a Koenigsegg CCR getting a ticket for hurtling across Texas at 242 miles per hour in a 75 mph zone during the 2003 Gumball Rally is just an urban legend. There isn’t a single piece of evidence to prove it, according to Road & Track. Now, let’s get to the real speeders out on the roads: