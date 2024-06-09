9 of the fastest speeding tickets ever issued in America

DraftKings CEO on March Madness, AI, and the future of sports gambling
Going double or triple the speed limit can be the fastest way to meet a police officer

By
Ryan Erik King / Jalopnik
A Koenigsegg CCR supercar is displayed during the Salon Privé 2023 at Blenheim Palace on September 01, 2023 in Woodstock, England.
Photo: John Keeble (Getty Images)

The United States may be the land of the free, but drivers aren’t free to go as fast as they would like. From sea to shining sea, people have been fined or even jailed for going twice or close to three times the posted speed limit. While not a conclusive list, I’m going to give a snapshot of the chaos that has occurred on our streets, roads and highways.

Before we get going, I just want to let everyone know that the story about a Koenigsegg CCR getting a ticket for hurtling across Texas at 242 miles per hour in a 75 mph zone during the 2003 Gumball Rally is just an urban legend. There isn’t a single piece of evidence to prove it, according to Road & Track. Now, let’s get to the real speeders out on the roads:

2 / 11

Virginia: 131 MPH / 55 MPH Zone

Speeding is harshly enforced in Virginia. In June 2021, the Virginia State Police handed out a reckless driving ticket for someone allegedly driving 131 mph on I-564, which has a posted speed limit of 55 mph.

3 / 11

Vermont: 112 MPH / 65 MPH Zone

View east at the west end of Vermont State Route 279 (Bennington Bypass), entering Bennington, Bennington County, Vermont from Hoosick, Rensselaer County, New York
Photo: Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

In 2015, a Connecticut man was pulled over by the Vermont State Police for going 112 mph on I-89. According to WCVB, the driver allegedly told the trooper that he was on his way to traffic court for a different speeding ticket in the Green Mountain State.

4 / 11

North Carolina: 198 MPH / 70 MPH Zone

In 2018, the North Carolina State Police received a YouTube video in a complaint. The video showed someone driving a Dodge Challenger at 198 miles per hour on US-1 in Wake County, WTVD reported. The driver was eventually identified as 22-year-old William Jefferson, who was later charged with street racing and reckless driving.

5 / 11

Georgia: 155 MPH / 65 MPH Zone

Police: Drunken driver arrested going 155 mph on Ga. 400 in McLaren

If driving under the influence of alcohol wasn’t dangerous enough, this driver decided to add triple-digit speeds to his cocktail in 2017. Georgia State Police claimed that the driver of a McLaren 720S hit 155 mph on Georgia State Route 400, a 65 mph highway. The speed limit has since been lowered to 55 mph.

6 / 11

California: 139 MPH / 65 MPH Zone

The empty roads seen in 2020 encouraged drivers to smash the throttle to the floor. The California Highway Patrol ticketed a driver for allegedly driving 139 mph on a freeway in Hercules, California, roughly ten miles north of Berkley.

7 / 11

Indiana: 158 MPH / 70 MPH Zone

A 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT
Photo: Stellantis

If you thought there would only be one Dodge Challenger on this list, you were wrong. In 2017, the Indiana State Police arrested a driver and impounded his Hellcat for allegedly driving 158 mph on I-90 in Gary, Indiana.

8 / 11

Maine: 146 MPH / 70 MPH Zone

The Dodge Neon stopped by the Maine State Police
Photo: Maine State Police

Challengers and Chargers aren’t the only Dodge cars that can hit triple-digits on the speedometer. In 2016, the Maine State Police charged 18-year-old Tyler Barrows for allegedly hitting 146 mph in a Dodge Neon on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine, according to NECN.

9 / 11

Illinois: 182 MPH / 55 MPH Zone

Downtown Chicago (i.e. the Sears Tower) as seen from the University of Illinois at Chicago east campus
Photo: Hied5 / Wikimedia Commons

Dangerously high speeds aren’t exclusively the domain of four-wheeled vehicles. In 2010, an Illinois State Trooper stopped Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle rider 39-year-old Rodney Jones on I-294 in Chicago, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. He was allegedly going 182 mph in a 55 mph zone. Jones faced a $375 fine and an order to purchase high-risk insurance.

10 / 11

Minnesota: 205 MPH / 65 MPH Zone

A superbike speeding down a highway
Photo: DiMaggio/Kalish (Getty Images)

We are smashing through the 200-mph barrier. In 2005, the Minnesota State Patrol pilot in a plane spotted two motorcycle riders blasting down U.S. 61. Troopers on the ground stopped the pair and claimed the faster rider, Samuel Armstrong Tilley, was going 205 mph. The 20-year-old son of a sheriff’s deputy was arrested on charges of reckless driving and driving without a motorcycle license.

11 / 11