8 Father's Day deals on food and more
Treat your dad to something special — and well-priced — this Father's Day
Father’s Day is this Sunday, and there are plenty of stores and restaurants that want to help you celebrate.
We’ve compiled a list, with the help of Krazy Coupon Lady, of some of the best deals for dads this year.
Continue reading to check them out.
Burger King
SOPA Images / Getty Images
Members of Burger King's Royal Perks program, which is free to join, can get a buy-one, get-one-free Whopper on Father's Day.
Dave & Busters
Brandon Bell / Getty Images
Dave & Busters is giving loyalty members 50% off all food on Father's Day.
Denny's
Justin Sullivan
Denny's is giving customers $10 off any online order of $30 or more all weekend when you use promo code RADDAD.
Edible Arrangements
Entrieri / Getty Images
Edible Arrangements is offering 15% off certain Father's Day selections with the code DAD15.
Morton's The Steakhouse
sanfel / Getty Images
Morton's The Steakhouse has a $75 Father's Day deal that includes a 14 oz. dry-aged ribeye or a 16 oz. cajun ribeye, plus onion rings and compound butter, all Father's Day weekend.
Shake Shack
mizoula / Getty Images
Shake Shack is offering buy-one, get-one-free double ShackBurgers with the promo code DADMODE between June 9 and June 16.
Wendy's
JHVEPhoto / Getty Images
Wendy's is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal on premium sandwiches for rewards members who order in app on Father's Day.
White Castle
Scott Olson / Getty Images
White Castle is offering 20% all weekend when you use the code WCDAD at checkout.
