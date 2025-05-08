Payload Logo
8 Father's Day deals on food and more

Treat your dad to something special — and well-priced — this Father's Day

ByBen Kesslen

Father’s Day is this Sunday, and there are plenty of stores and restaurants that want to help you celebrate.

We’ve compiled a list, with the help of Krazy Coupon Lady, of some of the best deals for dads this year.

Continue reading to check them out.

Burger King

Members of Burger King's Royal Perks program, which is free to join, can get a buy-one, get-one-free Whopper on Father's Day.

Dave & Busters

Dave & Busters is giving loyalty members 50% off all food on Father's Day.

Denny's

Denny's is giving customers $10 off any online order of $30 or more all weekend when you use promo code RADDAD.

Edible Arrangements

Edible Arrangements is offering 15% off certain Father's Day selections with the code DAD15.

Morton's The Steakhouse

Morton's The Steakhouse has a $75 Father's Day deal that includes a 14 oz. dry-aged ribeye or a 16 oz. cajun ribeye, plus onion rings and compound butter, all Father's Day weekend.

Shake Shack

Shake Shack is offering buy-one, get-one-free double ShackBurgers with the promo code DADMODE between June 9 and June 16.

Wendy's

Wendy's is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal on premium sandwiches for rewards members who order in app on Father's Day.

White Castle

White Castle is offering 20% all weekend when you use the code WCDAD at checkout.

