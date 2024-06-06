The Juul e-cigarette ban was rolled back by the FDA after two years

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday that it has reversed its 2022 ban on Juul e-cigarettes, paving the way for the company to receive full federal clearance.



Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Bitcoin will be $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says CC Share Subtitles Off

English Bitcoin will hit $200,000 by 2026, Anthony Scaramucci says

Under federal law, all e-cigarettes products are required to have FDA approval to be sold and marketed in the United States.

Advertisement

In 2022, the FDA required tobacco companies to submit premarket applications for all their new products that entered the market after 2016.

Advertisement

The agency determined that Juul’s application lacked sufficient evidence to show its products met legal health standards. The FDA issued marketing denial orders (MDO) to Juul in June 2022, banning the company from selling its products.

Advertisement

Just a few weeks later, the FDA stayed the orders while Juul appealed the decision. That put Juul in a legal limbo but allowed the company to keep its products on American shelves.

On Thursday, the FDA said it rescinded its ban from 2022, as it has “gained more experience with various scientific issues regarding e-cigarette products.” New litigation outcomes involving cases about MDOs and e-cigarette products have also played a role in the agency’s decision.

Advertisement

“This action is being taken, in part, as a result of the new case law, as well as the FDA’s review of information provided by the applicant,” the FDA said in a statement.

The FDA noted that its decision is not an approval of Juul’s application and that its review is still ongoing.

Advertisement

“We appreciate the FDA’s decision and now look forward to re-engaging with the agency on a science- and evidence-based process to pursue a marketing authorization for Juul products,” the company said in a statement.